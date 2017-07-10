Anomaly Expands Leadership In Berlin

Anomaly's move to open in Berlin reflects an increased focus on Europe that coincides with Partner & Global COO Karina Wilsher and Founding Partner Johnny Vulkan shifting their base from New York to London this summer. Beyond their global roles covering business and thought leadership across the Anomaly network, the pair are focused on further strengthening the company's footprint across Europe.

Alex Jordan joins Frank Hahn (Executive Creative Director) and Simon Owen (Managing Director), as the leadership team charged with expanding and evolving Anomaly's new-model offering into Germany.

Jordan has built a strong career in Germany and other European markets at Wieden+Kennedy, Jung von Matt, BBDO and TBWA. His focus on digital innovation led to his appointment as Head of Strategy at AKQA Germany, and throughout his career Jordan has led highly commercial and creative strategies for the likes of Nike, Volkswagen, BMW, MINI, AUDI and Sony PlayStation.

Frank Hahn, the Executive Creative Director, arrives most recently from 72 & Sunny in LA, after a career that started in Germany with Jung von Matt and Scholz & Friends. He spent years with Wieden+Kennedy in Amsterdam, as well as Shanghai and Tokyo where he ran their offices as ECD. In that time, he has created an outstanding body of work for brands including Nike, Adidas, Samsung, SONOS and Coors, in any, and every, media platform.

Simon Owen, the Managing Director, has relocated to Berlin from Amsterdam where he was Managing Director of the Anomaly office after over 4 years in Anomaly NY. Prior to that he had strong client and agency experience in London - at Fallon, Simon worked primarily on the much-awarded ground-breaking work for Sony; and as a client at Nike he ran brand communications (advertising, digital and media) for football, athletic training and iD.

Partner and Global COO Karina Wilsher said, "We've built a thriving global business by working with the very best clients and talent around the world. Berlin brings even more opportunities and access to world-class players. With Simon's deep understanding of Anomaly's DNA, and the exceptional creative force of Frank, now matched with the highly progressive mind of Alex, we couldn't be more excited and committed to our future in Germany."

ABOUT ANOMALY- Ad Age's 2017 Agency of The Year

Founded just over 10 years ago, Anomaly is a difficult to define, but exciting to work at 'new model' agency. Driven by a passionate and entrepreneurial culture encompassing a diverse, elastic set of skills, Anomaly has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Shanghai. Clients include: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beats, The Campbell Soup Company, Converse, Electrolux, Diageo, Google, Hershey's, Lego, MINI, Nike, Sally Hansen and The Coca-Cola Company. Anomaly has been recognized for a very wide range of work and IP, covering both effectiveness and craft excellence including: Ad Age's 2017 Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions, Effies, Fast Company's Most Innovative, Jay Chiat, Digiday Awards and the Mashies -- among the usual suspects. Anomaly has also been honored with a few less conventional accolades as well, such as being named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2016 for hmbldt, Toy of The Year for Mighty Jaxx, plus two Emmys for a television series, all of which the agency created and co-owns. www.anomaly.com/

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74128/anomaly_logo.jpg