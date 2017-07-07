Russian Energy Week events to be attended by 8000 businessmen

Moscow, 2017, July 7 /Roscongress/. Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak and Adviser to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov took part in a meeting in Moscow on preparations for and staging the ‘Russian Energy Week’ Energy Efficiency and Energy Development International Forum.

The forum is being held to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation. It will be attended by CEOs from some of the largest energy companies in Russia and around the world.

Kobyakov said about roughly 8000 Russian and foreign officials and businessmen and media representatives are expected to take part in the events of Russian Energy Week.

The meeting participants discussed topical issues related to the organization and staging of REW 2017 as well as information support for and promotion of the event. They noted that representatives of the REW 2017 Organizing Committee will take part in the 22nd World Petroleum Congress to be held in Istanbul on July 9-13, 2017. During the event, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak will give invitations to the leaders of the WPC National Petroleum Committees to take part in REW 2017, which will be held in Moscow at the Central Exhibition Hall ‘Manege’ on October 4-7, 2017.

