Encompass Expands Its Operations Into Eastern Europe

"We are very excited to be expanding our footprint into Eastern Europe," states Marc Bruce, Encompass' SVP Commercial, EMEA. "Over the last eight months, Encompass' EMEA business has doubled in size, and we have secured significant long-term contracts. With the addition of the Riga facility, we gain an important opportunity to serve both existing and new clients throughout the Eastern European market.

"This next step in our relationship with Encompass further cements our belief that we have partnered with the right team in providing high-quality services for our channels. We are delighted that our long-term collaboration will now be extended to cover our whole supply chain," states Rachel Bernard, MTG SVP Broadcast Operations.

Encompass continues to increase the breadth of services that it provides MTG by assuming further responsibility for its media management solutions. Complementing the existing post production, media management and playout services hosted in the company's London facility, Encompass now offers extensive geographically diverse disaster recovery services for Europe. Today, Encompass processes and delivers VOD content to over 40 platforms including Viaplay Scandinavia, Nova TV, Prima TV and Viacom from its new Latvian facility.

About Encompass Digital Media

Encompass is a global technology services company focused on supporting TV networks, broadcasters, sports leagues and digital leaders with the delivery of their linear/nonlinear video content across television and digital platforms. Services include: global transmission and connectivity, channel playout, OTT/TV streaming and VOD, live events and disaster recovery. For more information, please visit www.encompass.tv, and follow us on social media – LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MTG

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ.)) is a leading international digital entertainment group and we are shaping the future of entertainment by connecting consumers with the content that they love in as many ways as possible. Our brands span TV, radio and next generation entertainment experiences in esports, digital video networks and online gaming. Born in Sweden, our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('MTGA' and 'MTGB').

