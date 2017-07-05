Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Encompass Expands Its Operations Into Eastern Europe

Press Releases
July 05, 15:05 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON and ATLANTA, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Encompass Digital Media, a global technology services company delivering end-to-end video solutions to broadcast and digital media companies, today announced that it is expanding its operations into Eastern Europe with the acquisition of MTG's facility in Riga, Latvia. Encompass will provide managed services including media management, playout, VOD, over-the-top and downlink for all existing channels.  

"We are very excited to be expanding our footprint into Eastern Europe," states Marc Bruce, Encompass' SVP Commercial, EMEA. "Over the last eight months, Encompass' EMEA business has doubled in size, and we have secured significant long-term contracts. With the addition of the Riga facility, we gain an important opportunity to serve both existing and new clients throughout the Eastern European market.

"This next step in our relationship with Encompass further cements our belief that we have partnered with the right team in providing high-quality services for our channels. We are delighted that our long-term collaboration will now be extended to cover our whole supply chain," states Rachel Bernard, MTG SVP Broadcast Operations.

Encompass continues to increase the breadth of services that it provides MTG by assuming further responsibility for its media management solutions. Complementing the existing post production, media management and playout services hosted in the company's London facility, Encompass now offers extensive geographically diverse disaster recovery services for Europe. Today, Encompass processes and delivers VOD content to over 40 platforms including Viaplay Scandinavia, Nova TV, Prima TV and Viacom from its new Latvian facility.

About Encompass Digital Media

Encompass is a global technology services company focused on supporting TV networks, broadcasters, sports leagues and digital leaders with the delivery of their linear/nonlinear video content across television and digital platforms. Services include: global transmission and connectivity, channel playout, OTT/TV streaming and VOD, live events and disaster recovery. For more information, please visit www.encompass.tv, and follow us on social media – LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MTG

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ.)) is a leading international digital entertainment group and we are shaping the future of entertainment by connecting consumers with the content that they love in as many ways as possible. Our brands span TV, radio and next generation entertainment experiences in esports, digital video networks and online gaming. Born in Sweden, our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('MTGA' and 'MTGB').

CONTACT: Media, Lisa Hagin, Encompass Digital Media, lhagin@encompass.tv, +1 404.386.1209

 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
America’s highly-charged political atmosphere crippling Russian-US ties — ambassador
2
Press review: Xi Jinping's visit opens new doors and Kiev’s ‘coal’ politics burns Ukraine
3
Russia starts designing super-heavy carrier rocket
4
Suspects in MH17 plane crash to be prosecuted in Netherlands
5
Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talks
6
Eyewitnesses claim Donbass militia downed Ukrainian An-26 plane
7
Kremlin expects Putin-Trump meeting to establish working dialogue
TOP STORIES
Реклама