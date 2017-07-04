"Experience China-Culture Exploration of Guangdong in Europe" Event Kicks Off in Moscow

"China and Russia, with mountains and rivers connected, are good neighbors and friends to each other," said Guo Weimin in his remarks. The "Experience China-Culture Exploration of Guangdong in Europe" event held in Moscow is another fresh symbol of cultural exchange between the both countries. It will not only present the good books, beautiful pictures and oil paintings with a profound sense of history, but also exhibit the latest innovation and development achievements made by the Guangdong Province.

Shen Haixiong indicated in his speech that Guangdong delegation paid the first visit to Moscow to implement the spirit of important instructions, enhance the understanding of Russians towards Guangdong and promote the cooperation and communication on economy, trade and culture between China and Russia and deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries. It is hoped that the exchanges can make greater contributions to China-Russia relations.

Over 100 Russian government officials and public figures attended the opening ceremony. Among them, Lantzman, Vice-president of Culture and Mass Communications Development Committee of Moscow Parliament, Lubawin, Dean of Moscow State Academic Art Institute named after V.I. Surikov and Yuri Tavrovsky, Professor of Peoples' Friendship University of Russia gave opening remarks in a move to express welcome and appreciation to the event. Journalists from over 10 Russian mainstream media outlets that have attended the 3rd China-Russia Media Forum including Trud and Moscow-Beijing magazine and over 20 Chinese media representatives including China Daily, Xinhua News Agency, CCTV and CRI participated in the event.

On the opening ceremony, Guangdong enterprises' innovative products attracted extensive attention, including UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), intelligent home appliances, porcelain paintings, herbal tea, and straw paintings, the intangible cultural heritage in the Chaozhou-Shantou region, South China. At the same time, the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province signed a cooperation agreement with Moscow China Cultural Center. Guangdong Provincial Publishing Group and Russian Science Publishing Group signed the co-publishing agreement of Beautiful China (Russian version).

On the afternoon of July 3, Shen Haixiong met with Alexey Volin, Vice Minister of Telecom and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation. The both sides discussed about and exchanged views on the potential cooperation in such fields as culture and media.