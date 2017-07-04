Guanzhou Bio-Forum Permanently Settling in Guangzhou International Bio Island

"Guangzhou is one of China's three largest medical centers; relying on the vast medical market of the Pearl River Delta, biomedical industry has developed rapidly in recent years. In 2016, the added value of biological and health industry accounted for over 20 percent in the city's strategic emerging industries, Guangzhou is fully capable of becoming the leading platform for bio-industrial development," said Chen Zhiying, deputy mayor of Guangzhou.

In recent years, Guangzhou has been implementing the IAB program, i.e. new generation of information technology, artificial intelligence, bio-pharmaceutical technology and other strategic emerging industries. Guangzhou Development District, as the biomedical industry development hub of Guangzhou, has established bio-industry clusters including Guangzhou International Bio Island, Guangzhou Science City, and Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, of which, Guangzhou Science City is home for more than 430 biomedical enterprises, and Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City has attracted major projects such as GE Biotech Park and BeiGene.

Sun Xuewei, deputy director of the administrative committee of the Guangzhou Development District said, the total number of biomedical industry enterprises in Guangzhou Development District reached 1,000, with total output value of enterprises above designated size stood at 52.3 billion yuan. Precision medical industry clusters such as genetic testing services, accurate diagnostic reagents production, research and development of targeted drugs are all covered and top R&D teams in the stem cell field of China including Pei Duanqing, Pei Xuetao and Deng Hongkui are attracted to the District. "By 2020, the output of biomedical industry in Guangzhou Development District will reach hundreds of billions," He added.

On the same day, Xia Jian, vice director of the Science and Technology Department of Guangzhou Development District revealed that Guanzhou International Bio-Forum will permanently settle in Guangzhou International Bio Island (Guanzhou Island), which will be held annually and committed to forge a "Davos Forum" for global bio-industrial development.

In fact, as China's national bio-industrial base and Sino-Israel bio-industrial cooperation base, International Bio Island is a miniature of the development of the bio-industry in Guangzhou. Since 2011, the Island has been home to regional headquarters, operation centers, R&D centers of the domestic and international enterprises in biomedical and health industries. Currently, KingMed Diagnostic, Saliai and other 150 projects have settled in the Island, which is becoming a well-known biomedical research and development center featuring precision medicine.