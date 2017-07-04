As China's largest professional lighting manufacturing center and wholesale market, as well as one of the specialized world market of lighting, Guzhen gained a gross production value of RMB 19.03 billion in 2016, accounting for 70% of the shares of domestic lighting market and its products sales in over 130 countries and regions around the world. Relying on the industrial resources of Guzhen, the Lighting Fair (Autumn) mainly targets at export. The products found in Guzhen Lighting Fair cover the whole supply chain. From upstream products such as raw materials, machinery & equipment, lighting accessories & components to final products such as decorative lighting, household lighting, commercial lighting, LED Lighting & Technology, Guzhen Lighting Fair offers lighting professionals with everything they need.

The 20th Guzhen Lighting Fair will continue to give full play the to "1 + 6 Venues", as the six largest professional malls of the town will hold a joint exhibition of up to 2,000 sellers, covering an area of exceeding 1.5 million square meters. Top brands and numerous special and featured lighting products will be displayed. In addition to industrial giants and the latest industrial news, there are recreational and leisure activities for visitors as well. It is a lighting pageant that rocks the town with the charm of lighting and fun.

Presently, the 20th Guzhen Lighting Fair is open for pre-registration. Visit the official website of Guzhen Lighting Fair and fill in personal details, visitors will save RMB 100 for the onsite registration after completing the registration, and will be able to experience VIP service provided by the organizer. In addition, they will be informed of the latest news, tips and notices and time reminders about the Lighting Fair with regular emails.

For more information, please visit: http://www.gzlightingfair.com/en/Home