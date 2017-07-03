XCMG's Green Creative Design Project Award Winners Lead Company's Sustainable Development

Launched in 2014, the GCD Awards promote the internal R&D of green manufacturing, marketing and management. More than 2,400 employees and 292 teams were involved in this year's contest, with 48 projects honored as winners.

Highlights among the winners include:

First prize in R&D went to the project team from XCMG's Hoisting Machinery Business Division for their work on 19 new generation truck cranes that excelled in micro-mobility, energy efficiency and operational performance, which have generated 730 million yuan (US$106.84 million) in profit as of 2016.

First prize in Manufacturing was won by the project team from XCMG's Excavator Machinery Business Department. They focused on lean manufacturing management based on a collaborative value chain, significantly improving product quality and increasing overall factory efficiency by more than 20 percent and production flow efficiency by 15 percent.

The Road Machinery Business Department earned a first prize in Marketing with the industry's first professional trading platform for road machinery which has helped bring in 5,000 orders and trading volume of US$500 million.

Also among the winners were the project team that improved the reliability of the company's ultra-high tonnage all-terrain crane, the XCMG Brazil export marketing team, and the project team that promoted the globalization of rotary drilling machines.

Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG, noted that the GCD Awards are more than an ordinary competition. "These awards are about reforming our organizational structure, overcoming enterprise development challenges, improving business management, cultivating talent and enriching our company's culture of sustainability-driven innovation," said Wang. "It provides our team with a platform to display their improvements to our products, systems and processes."

