XCMG's Green Creative Design Project Award Winners Lead Company's Sustainable Development

Diplomat warns West seeking to present Balkans as sphere of its exclusive interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 18:42
Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet servicemen involved in military drills in Russia's WestMilitary & Defense July 03, 18:31
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s WestMilitary & Defense July 03, 18:08
Italy’s direct investment in Russia's economy may double within 3-5 yearsBusiness & Economy July 03, 18:06
Gorbachev calls on Russian and US leaders to relaunch dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 17:57
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft splashes down in Pacific OceanScience & Space July 03, 17:45
Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. AndrewRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 17:10
Putin may put forward stimulating proposals on combating terrorism at G20Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 16:45
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 16:24
XUZHOU, China, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Leading global construction machinery manufacturer XCMG has recognized several internal project teams as winners in its annual Green Creative Design Awards ("the GCD Awards"). The projects ranged from micro mobility improvements for heavy machinery to a new lean manufacturing process, with each supporting the company's goal of using ambitious sustainability goals to drive cutting-edge research and development (R&D).
Launched in 2014, the GCD Awards promote the internal R&D of green manufacturing, marketing and management. More than 2,400 employees and 292 teams were involved in this year's contest, with 48 projects honored as winners.
Highlights among the winners include:
Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG, noted that the GCD Awards are more than an ordinary competition. "These awards are about reforming our organizational structure, overcoming enterprise development challenges, improving business management, cultivating talent and enriching our company's culture of sustainability-driven innovation," said Wang. "It provides our team with a platform to display their improvements to our products, systems and processes."
About XCMG
XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks ninth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.
For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com , or XCMG pages on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram .
CONTACT: Han Zhang, +86-516-87739408, xcmg_media@163.com