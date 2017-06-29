Intech Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Opens Hotline for Russian Cerebral Palsy Patients

BEIJING, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Statistics from the World Health Organization show that more than 30 million people across the world suffer from cerebral palsy, posing a great challenge to global prenatal and postnatal care organizations. With the rapid development of the Chinese medical sector, more and more Russian patients are choosing to receive treatment in China.

As the first top-of-the-line professional rehabilitation facility that is the result of a collaboration between China and Sweden, as well as the University of Southern California's only overseas training and teaching facility for rehabilitation and nursing, the Beijing Intech Rehabilitation & Nursing Center recently opened an international assistance hotline +86-184-0146-2910 for cerebral palsy patients and their families in Russia. Russia was chosen as the first country for the hotline service due to the friendly nature of the relations between China and Russia, and, in support of the One Belt, One Road initiative, the Chinese government's initiative to revitalize and foster economic and trade ties with the countries that lie across the Euro-Asian landmass.

Opening the international assistance hotline demonstrates the hospital's confidence in its excellent medical rehabilitation technologies, including the one-stop combination rehabilitation system, which consists of a 3D motion capture diagnosis facility, biologically-based neural activation technology, traceless correction technology and the system's rehabilitation training program. Based on the unique pathological condition of each patient, the system will prescribe a specific combination of the available technologies, delivering a recommendation for treatment the total is more than the sum of its parts. The patient can expect to experience observable improvements in terms of movement, cognitive skills and speech while alleviating the physical disabilities and other symptoms of the disease.

Russian cerebral palsy patients who book treatment between July 1 and September 30, 2017 will be granted a reduction of RMB 5000 in the medical fees, and and receive free transfer to and from the airport, translator accompanying services as well as assistance with day-to-day activities during the entire treatment process.