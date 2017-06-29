ISTH 2017 Congress: Top Global Experts Convene in Berlin

Foreign customers interested in Russia’s latest icebreaker projectBusiness & Economy June 29, 14:22
BERLIN, June 29, 2017/PRNewswire/. Under the theme of "Transcending Scientific Boundaries", the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2017 Congress [http://www.isth2017.org ] (July 8-13, 2017) aims to enhance the treatment of patients with bleeding and clotting disorders, such as hemophilia or thrombosis, by presenting the latest basic, translational and clinical research and highlighting diagnostic and therapeutic advancements.
"True to the excitement surrounding one of the leading scientific events in the field of thrombosis, hemostasis and vascular biology, the ISTH 2017 Congress will unveil a range of groundbreaking research and innovative offerings designed to foster mutual exchange and scientific discourse around highly anticipated topics," said ISTH 2017 Congress President, Prof. Dr. med. Johannes Oldenburg from the University Clinic Bonn in Germany. "With the field's leading global experts from around the world convening at ISTH 2017, the congress will showcase the latest in scientific discoveries as well as diagnostic and treatment options to better meet the needs of patients."
With more than 9,000 participants from approximately 90 countries, this year's congress surpasses all ISTH attendance records and is the largest meeting dedicated to thrombosis and hemostasis to date. This is matched by the congress' second highest submission rate yet: 3,120 scientific abstracts submitted by clinicians, scientists, academics and students from 83 countries. With a diverse and extensive range of topics, participants will meet to discuss scientific presentations, including unpublished studies, exchange the latest scientific findings and their clinical application and participate in interactive poster and oral communication sessions as well as abstract symposia.
The official ISTH 2017 press briefing will take place on Monday, July 10, from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm CET and will provide an overview of the latest key scientific evidence and findings presented at the congress. Moderated by Prof. Dr. med. Wolfram Ruf from the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz in Germany, the press briefing will cover key topics such as the treatment of hemophilia, management of patients with venous thromboembolism and the reversal of anticoagulation mechanisms. In-depth presentations on the scientific highlights featured at the ISTH 2017 press briefing will take place at the following times during the congress:
Monday, July 10
Tuesday, July 11
Wednesday, July 12
For more information about the ISTH 2017 Congress, visit http://www.isth2017.org.
Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. ISTH is an international professional membership organization with more than 4,500 clinicians, researchers and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 94 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, research activities, meetings and congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees and World Thrombosis Day on 13 October. Visit ISTH online at http://www.isth.org.
