OpusCapita to outsource its digitizing operations in Sweden, Norway and Poland to BancTec

OpusCapita's digitizing operations in Sweden, Norway and Poland will be outsourced to BancTec, where the company will process 22 million electronic and paper-based invoices per year across more than 700 customers using its robust workflow solution, BoxOffice. Around 325 OpusCapita employees will transfer under current terms and conditions of employment during fourth quarter of 2017 OpusCapita continues to be responsible for approximately 800 invoice digitizing customers after the transfer. OpusCapita's digitizing operations in Finland and Estonia will not be affected by this agreement.

"We are pleased to partner with OpusCapita on the digital transformation efforts, leveraging our core technologies and existing footprint in this part of Europe," said Par Chadha, Chairman of SourceHOV.

"We are excited that our global partner BancTec will take over our digitizing operations in Sweden, Norway and Poland. This agreement offers opportunities for both customers and employees to benefit from BancTec's world-class technologies and competencies. The partnership with BancTec gives us access to their international digitizing network, and is supporting our growth strategy to become a leader in the global buyer-supplier ecosystem business," said Patrik Sallner, CEO, OpusCapita.

About BancTec

BancTec is a part of SourceHOV.

Our foundation is in financial services with solutions in FinTech, HealthTech and InsurTech. Whether you're applying for a loan, reviewing your healthcare information or paying a bill, we're in the background streamlining the process for those organizations you work with every day.

By leveraging specialized knowledge platforms, we apply a strategic mix of solutions and services, coupled with proprietary technology that incorporates data aggregation, exception handling, decisioning, and business process automation to deliver true end-to-end solutions. We provide services to more than 3,000 customers in over 50 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune® 100, and 120 global banks, from a network of approximately 120 delivery centers and over 16,000 employees.

Every day we create innovative processes and technology-enabled solutions that relentlessly drive efficiency. Decades of experience in transaction processing services and enterprise information management allow us to be a better partner with our clients.

By reducing cycle times and enhancing performance we make businesses work better.

Visit www.sourcehov.com for more information.

About OpusCapita

OpusCapita helps organizations sell, buy and pay more effectively by providing them with extended purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash solutions. With 600 million transactions processed annually by over 8,000 customers across more than 100 countries, we have created a global ecosystem where buyers, suppliers, banks and other parties connect, transact and grow. Together with our customers, OpusCapita is transforming sales, procurement and financial processes for the digital age. In 2016, OpusCapita's net sales were EUR 240 million and employed 2,000 professionals. Founded in 1984, OpusCapita is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. To learn more, please visit www.opuscapita.com.

