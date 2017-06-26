Back to Main page
Merck adds Chemical Products to Reaxys' Chemistry Database

Press Releases
June 26, 15:20 UTC+3

Allows customers to easily find, procure products in the Reaxys inventory

DARMSTADT, Germany, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced a collaboration with Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, to add its products into Reaxys, Elsevier's chemistry database.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527214/Merck.jpg

Researchers and chemists who use Reaxys can now access an additional 43,000 Merck life science compounds and chemicals with data provided directly from the supplier. The collaboration means users will have immediate access to Merck's product availability.

"This integration makes researchers' daily decision-making process much easier as they look for ways to reduce the time it takes to actually buy the compounds that they need," said Udit Batra, Member of the Merck Executive Board and CEO, Life Science. "Together, we're giving customers peace of mind about the quality of the products in development, which is important in such a competitive industry."

The collaboration with Elsevier gives Reaxys users who work in pharmaceutical drug discovery, chemical R&D and other areas a more efficient purchasing process. Customers can quickly compare the cost of purchasing a compound against making it internally, meaning better allocation of resources and saving time.

"Merck is recognized as an industry leader, so this collaboration is a great addition to Reaxys," said Christian Boehm, Director of Chemistry Solutions at Elsevier.

Reaxys contains more than 240 years of unparalleled chemistry content, including 105 million organic, inorganic and organometallic compounds, 42 million chemical reactions, 500 million published experimental facts, 16,000 chemistry related periodicals and six indexing sources for a cross-disciplinary view of chemistry.

All Merck news releases are distributed by email at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About Merck

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 50,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2016, Merck generated sales of €15 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the "Merck" name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

CONTACT: Your Contact - Karen Tiano +49 6151 72 44461

