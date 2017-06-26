Capital of Chinese Wine Culture - Yantai

Back to Main page
June 26, 15:05 UTC+3
YANTAI, China, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/. In early June, the Department of Publicity of Yantai invited a number of media organizations to tour the seaside city. The trip includes visits to many of Yantai's successful businesses.

Yantai is China's largest wine producing area. With one in three bottles of Chinese wine from here, Yantai has become an icon of Chinese wine culture. It is also a well-known seaside tourist city, attracting a large number of tourists to view the sea and appreciate the wine, as well as learning about the wine culture.

CONTACT: Ms. Ma, Tel/Fax: 86 10 63075245

