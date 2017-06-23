Back to Main page
Aduro Diamonds appoints Mr. Ronald H. Winston to its Board of Directors

June 23, 9:00 UTC+3
SYDNEY, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Aduro Diamonds Pty Ltd ("Aduro Diamonds") is pleased to announce Mr. Ronald H. Winston has been appointed to its Board as an Independent Director.

Mr. Winston is the former Chairman and CEO of Harry Winston Inc. Mr. Winston, the son of the founder of Harry Winston, known as the "King of Diamonds", joined Harry Winston Inc. in 1965 and led the company's expansion from two stores into a global luxury jewelry and watch business. Mr. Winston has deep experience in mineral exploration, diamond mining, rough diamond trading, diamond manufacturing, and diamond sales and holds or has held executive and board roles in both large and development stage companies. Mr. Winston is also an accomplished inventor, holding a number of patents, including patents related to diamonds. Mr. Winston served on the President's Committee on the National Medal of Science under President Ronald Reagan.

Aduro Diamonds, a private Australian diamond exploration and mining company, has acquired control of almost all known historically producing diamond mines and significant diamond occurrences in the Copeton and Bingara regions of New South Wales, Australia.  Its wholly owned subsidiary, Copeton Diamond Mines Pty Ltd, holds 100% title to six Mining Leases and seven Exploration Licenses, controlling over 850 km2. When the diamond mines at Copeton and Bingara were in commercial production in the late 19th and early 20thCenturies, local miners reported high grades of gem quality diamonds, including a number of large colored gem quality stones. Aduro Diamond's objective is to return the Copeton and Bingara diamond deposits to production using modern mining technology.

James Passin, the Founder and Chairman of Aduro Diamonds, commented:

"It is a great honor to welcome Ronald H. Winston to our Board. With the addition of Mr. Winston, one of the world's most highly respected diamond entrepreneurs, Aduro Diamonds is positioned to bring the high grade deep lead diamond deposits of Copeton and Bingara back to commercial production, while continuing the exciting historical exploration work of our predecessors, including BHP Billiton, who did significant work on the ground between 1993 and 1996. Over the last several years, Aduro Diamonds' geological team has assembled all known geological and mining data from work conducted over the last 144 years, and the Company, with the application of the latest in technological advancements, is now poised to move our diamond project towards commerciality."

Ian Johns
+61251007296/+61418409800
ian@copetondiamondmines.com

