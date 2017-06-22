Nuctech serves the Expo Astana 2017

Wherever there is big international event, we can see Nuctech's security systems. To hold a successful Expo, security is always the first priority. For the Astana Expo, Nuctech provides over 130 sets of security systems including Cargo/Vehicle Inspection System, CT Baggage Inspection System, and X-Ray Inspection Systems. The installation and debugging started in April and finished in May, and the systems are going to be deployed in the logistics distribution centers, main channels, and conference centers of the Expo to check all the cargos, vehicles, and bags of visitors passing through.

The CT Baggage Inspection System used in this Expo is the next-generation CT Baggage Inspection System designed and manufactured by Nuctech. Equipped with several cutting-edge technologies, the product is able to get density, effective atomic number, and other information of the items being tested. Apart from colored HD 3D images, CT images, and DR images, the product can also detect EDS and narcotics automatically.

The committee of the Expo spoke highly of Nuctech's products as well as services and invited local media to have a look, "These Nuctech systems provide high quality images and are easy to use, our inspection effectiveness have been largely enhanced since we started to use these systems, and this has helped the Expo a lot."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525925/Nuctech__CT_baggage__Astana_Expo.jpg

