Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Infortrend® Technology Inc. announced the drive-side enhancements to its storage solutions

Press Releases
June 21, 11:15 UTC+3

New Infortrend Drive-side Enhancements Resolve System Bottlenecks and Double Capacity Expansion

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced the latest drive-side enhancements to its storage solutions including the support for 12G/s SAS interface on EonStor DS 3000U and an optional expansion board on the EonStor GS Family to double capacity expansion. These new improvements will help customers address performance and capacity requirements arising from data growth challenges businesses face today and tomorrow.

EonStor DS 3000U, the next generation of Infortrend's market-proven EonStor DS 3000 series, is now available with the support for the latest 12Gb/s SAS interface on the drive side to meet the mainstream storage trend. Many of Infortrend's storage solutions have also been added with 12Gb/s SAS support. This enables enterprise data centers to take advantage of the exciting 12Gb/s speed, thereby eliminating system bottlenecks.

Infortrend is also taking capacity scalability to a whole new level by offering an optional expansion board for its EonStor GS Family. Users can now choose to connect a second set of expansion enclosures so the number of total JBOD connections can double, providing twice the capacity scalability. For example, EonStor GS 3000, previously supporting up to 445 drives via built-in expansion ports, can now connect with an extra set of expansion enclosures (420 drives) to enable total connectivity to 865 drives for all kinds of backup and archiving needs.

"In today's rapidly changing business environment, enterprises constantly struggle with two issues with their storage systems - speed and capacity. This is why Infortrend is introducing these enhancements and will continue to incorporate forward-looking technologies in our storage solutions to help customers deal with evolving requirements now and in the future," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Click here for more about EonStor DS 3000U and here for the whole EonStor GS Family.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Infortrend Technology, Inc. 
Уилсон Сун (Wilson Sung) 
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8300 
Email: wilson.sung@infortrend.com 
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

Юрий Шогенов (Yuriy.Shogenov) 
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8309 
Email: yuriy.shogenov@infortrend.com 
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
2
Asia-Pacific countries eye Russia’s advanced fighter jets and amphibious planes
3
NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace
4
Russia-Portugal football clash in Moscow to draw full-house attendance
5
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
6
Kremlin dismisses reports of error in Syria operation video shown to Oliver Stone
7
Russia to sign contract with India on S-400 air defense missile system deliveries
TOP STORIES
Реклама