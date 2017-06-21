Back to Main page
Young Living Essential Oils Expands Business into Indonesia

June 21, 9:00 UTC+3
JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, celebrated its official expansion into Indonesia with nearly 1,500 attendees at the grand opening in Jakarta. With the fourth largest population in the world, Indonesia is a prime region for Young Living to establish a strong presence while providing optimal service and accessibility to its Indonesian consumers.

"We've looked forward to opening the Indonesian market for some time and are very excited to share Young Living's exceptional products and business opportunities with this great country," said Jared Turner, Young Living Chief Operating Officer.

With a new office and store located in Agro Plaza Building, Kuningan, Jakarta, Young Living's base of operations will serve to make its products more accessible to customers across Indonesia. "Our in-store and call-center teams are equipped to help customers learn more about Young Living's beauty, wellness, and home essential oils and to purchase products that suit their needs," said Anggit Wicaksono, Country Manager of Young Living Indonesia, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Young Living's first store in Jakarta. 

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and response we've received as we begin our journey in this dynamic country," said Tai Tolman, Regional President, Asia-Pacific. "I look forward to supporting our members and in joining with and empowering them to achieve their personal and professional goals."

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, is the world leader in essential oils, with a strict Seed to Seal® process that produces pure essential oil products for every individual, family, and lifestyle. This process ensures that all products are genuine, free of synthetic chemicals, and pure. This commitment stems from the company's more than 20 years of stewardship toward the earth and its people. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com.

