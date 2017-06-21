Young Living Essential Oils Expands Business into Indonesia

"We've looked forward to opening the Indonesian market for some time and are very excited to share Young Living's exceptional products and business opportunities with this great country," said Jared Turner, Young Living Chief Operating Officer.

With a new office and store located in Agro Plaza Building, Kuningan, Jakarta, Young Living's base of operations will serve to make its products more accessible to customers across Indonesia. "Our in-store and call-center teams are equipped to help customers learn more about Young Living's beauty, wellness, and home essential oils and to purchase products that suit their needs," said Anggit Wicaksono, Country Manager of Young Living Indonesia, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Young Living's first store in Jakarta.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and response we've received as we begin our journey in this dynamic country," said Tai Tolman, Regional President, Asia-Pacific. "I look forward to supporting our members and in joining with and empowering them to achieve their personal and professional goals."

