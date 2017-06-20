Back to Main page
RaySafe Pro-Slit Camera Provides Accurate Focal Spot Measurement

June 20, 13:05 UTC+3
BILLDAL, Sweden, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Unfors RaySafe, the global leader of X-ray quality assurance solutions introduces the RaySafe Pro-Slit Phantom and the RaySafe Pro-Stand.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525133/Fluke_Biomedical_Raysafe_Pro_Slit.jpg

The RaySafe Pro-Slit Phantom is a slit camera for accurate measurement of the focal spot size according to IEC 60336:2005. Its design enables repeatable and accurate measurements and the possibility to measure the size of any focal spot with one tool.

Use the RaySafe Pro-Stand (not included) to enable easy and repeatable measurement setup. The RaySafe Pro-Stand is an adjustable stand that is designed to make focal spot measuring procedures easy to perform, as well as ensuring accurate results. The Pro-Stand can be used with the slit camera, RaySafe pinholes,and can also be used for manual HVL measurements. The Pro-Stand comes in a basic version which includes adjustable height from 350 mm to over 600 mm (wide range of magnification) and adjustable horizontal positioning. The full version additionally offers, tilt functionality of 10 degrees, positioning tool for easy setup and a heavy duty rugged case for safe transportation.

About Unfors RaySafe, a Fluke Biomedical company

Unfors RaySafe is the global leader of X-ray quality assurance solutions to help protect patients and staff from unnecessary radiation. Its solutions are designed to minimize the need for user interaction, bringing unprecedented simplicity and usability to the X-ray room. RaySafe is committed to establishing a radiation safety culture wherever technicians, medical staff and patients encounter radiation. For more information on Unfors RaySafe, visit www.raysafe.com.

