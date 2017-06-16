Narrating the Story about Horticulture along "the Belt and Road"

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/. 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo emerged at Beijing Week at the Expo 2017 Astana on June 16. In the China Pavilion, Ye Dahua, deputy director-general of the Beijing Expo 2019 Coordination Bureau, introduced 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo towards the countries participating in the Expo 2017 Astana.

At the opening ceremony of Beijing Week, nine exhibition boards presented the ecological blueprint of the International Horticultural Expo 2019. Meanwhile, the elaborately-produced cartoon version of promo for the Beijing Expo 2019 was unveiled in Kazakhstan mainstream media, in which a pair of charmingly naive mascots - Little Bud and Little Flower - tell the stories of 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo and sing to welcome overseas guests to the Beijing Expo 2019 to enjoy the green life and the beauty of Beijing.

The Beijing International Horticultural Expo is under all-round construction in 2017. Now the preparation of domestic participation in Beijing International Horticultural Expo has entered the substantial phase. The Chinese Exhibition Area of the Beijing Expo 2019 will begin on-site construction in the second half year. Beijing is making efforts to accomplish 80 percent of the recruitment of international exhibition and to basically complete the recruitment of countries which will build outdoor gardens. The 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo is an international horticultural expo of the highest level hosted by the Chinese government and Beijing city. The Expo will be held from April 29 to October 7, 2019, with a duration of 162 days.

Air China, one of the global partners who first signed contracts with 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo, opened round-trip flights between Beijing and Astana on June 1, 2017.

