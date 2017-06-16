Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Narrating the Story about Horticulture along "the Belt and Road"

Press Releases
June 16, 15:40 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/. 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo emerged at Beijing Week at the Expo 2017 Astana on June 16. In the China Pavilion, Ye Dahua, deputy director-general of the Beijing Expo 2019 Coordination Bureau, introduced 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo towards the countries participating in the Expo 2017 Astana.

At the opening ceremony of Beijing Week, nine exhibition boards presented the ecological blueprint of the International Horticultural Expo 2019. Meanwhile, the elaborately-produced cartoon version of promo for the Beijing Expo 2019 was unveiled in Kazakhstan mainstream media, in which a pair of charmingly naive mascots - Little Bud and Little Flower - tell the stories of 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo and sing to welcome overseas guests to the Beijing Expo 2019 to enjoy the green life and the beauty of Beijing.

The Beijing International Horticultural Expo is under all-round construction in 2017. Now the preparation of domestic participation in Beijing International Horticultural Expo has entered the substantial phase. The Chinese Exhibition Area of the Beijing Expo 2019 will begin on-site construction in the second half year. Beijing is making efforts to accomplish 80 percent of the recruitment of international exhibition and to basically complete the recruitment of countries which will build outdoor gardens. The 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo is an international horticultural expo of the highest level hosted by the Chinese government and Beijing city. The Expo will be held from April 29 to October 7, 2019, with a duration of 162 days.

Air China, one of the global partners who first signed contracts with 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo, opened round-trip flights between Beijing and Astana on June 1, 2017.

CONTACT: Mr. Ji, Tel/Fax: 86 10 63075245

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
2
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
3
Merkel shares criticism of US new sanctions against Russia
4
New Zealand head coach says St. Petersburg pitch looks great
5
Putin informed of IS leader’s possible liquidation — Kremlin
6
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraft
7
US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама