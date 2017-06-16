Back to Main page
"Beautiful Beijing Shining at the Expo": Beijing Week at Expo 2017 Astana Opens on June 16

June 16, 13:10 UTC+3
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, with the theme of "Beautiful Beijing Shining at the Expo", Beijing Week opened in the China pavilion of Expo 2017 Astana. It is another opportunity for Beijing to show its ancient demeanor to the world after Expo 2005 Aichi, Expo 2010 Shanghai and Expo 2015 Milan. It will play a positive role in stimulating Beijing to participate in the construction of "the Belt and Road".

Beijing is the first Chinese city appearing at Expo 2017 Astana. At the opening ceremony, programs such as "Rustic Beijing Splendid China", "Bouncy Ball Acrobatics" and "Tai Chi" brought Beijing Opera, acrobatics, martial arts and other Beijing elements into the Expo. During the reception, a Beijing tourism photo exhibition, the folk music performances, Beijing cuisine, etc., helped the guests understand Beijing's tradition and culture while "viewing Beijing sceneries, tasting Beijing dishes and listening to Beijing tones". 

Combined with the theme of Expo 2017 "Future Energy", Beijing Week also demonstrates smart energy that promotes Beijing becoming City of Double Olympics for hosting 2022 Olympic Winter Games and also helps to achieve the goal of 300 million people participating in ice-snow sports.

Li Luxia, vice-chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Sub-council (CCPIT Beijing), said at the opening ceremony that heritages of 2008 Beijing Olympic Games would be fully utilized and transformed into venues which could be used for both winter sports and summer sports. For instance, the Water Cube will be turned into the Ice Cube, which is a representative of the transformation plans, and people can gain immersive experience in the Ice Cube by VR glasses.

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=291386

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524233/Beijing_Week_at_Expo_2017_Astana_Opened.jpg

 

CONTACT: Mr. Ji, Tel/Fax: 86 10 63075245.

 
