Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

JA Solar Supplies the World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant

Press Releases
June 15, 14:00 UTC+3

Ships 40 MW of Modules to Huainan City China Project

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (JASO) ("JA Solar"), one of the world's largest solar products manufacturers, today announced that it supplied modules for the world's largest floating solar power plant.

The 40 MW floating PV solar system is installed in a former flooded coal mining region in Huainan City, Anhui province, China. The solar project was connected in May 2017, and has the capacity to provide most of the light and air conditioning to a nearby city.The mono double-glass modules used in the project were all manufactured by JA Solar.

JA Solar's modules are ideal for this type of project. The modules have passed long-term reliability and environmental endurance tests. The excellent anti-PID performance and resistance against corrosion guarantee performance despite the humidity inherent in a floating array. Moreover, the 12-year warranty on materials and workmanship and the 30-year linear power warranty for the double-glass modules ensure that customers will enjoy a steady financial return.

Floating PV is an exciting new emerging market, with the potential for rapid growth. Demand is expanding for floating PV, especially on islands, because the cost of water surface is generally lower than the cost of land. In addition, the evaporative cooling effect of water helps to reduce module temperature, which promotes module efficiency and prevents degradation. 

JA Solar Chairman and CEO Mr. Baofang Jin commented: "We are excited by the opportunity to contribute to such a prominent project. JA will continue its efforts to develop, innovative and improve product technology, which will enable us to participate in similar pioneering solar projects."

CONTACT: Chen Yang, 86-021-60955888/60955999, sales@jasolar.com/market@jasolar.com 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
2
Putin notes Syria operation provided Russian military with invaluable combat experience
3
Putin's annual Q&A session
4
Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia
5
Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshake
6
US Federal Reserve System raises base interest rate to 1-1.25% — regulator
7
Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat
TOP STORIES
Реклама