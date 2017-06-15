JA Solar Supplies the World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant

The 40 MW floating PV solar system is installed in a former flooded coal mining region in Huainan City, Anhui province, China. The solar project was connected in May 2017, and has the capacity to provide most of the light and air conditioning to a nearby city.The mono double-glass modules used in the project were all manufactured by JA Solar.

JA Solar's modules are ideal for this type of project. The modules have passed long-term reliability and environmental endurance tests. The excellent anti-PID performance and resistance against corrosion guarantee performance despite the humidity inherent in a floating array. Moreover, the 12-year warranty on materials and workmanship and the 30-year linear power warranty for the double-glass modules ensure that customers will enjoy a steady financial return.

Floating PV is an exciting new emerging market, with the potential for rapid growth. Demand is expanding for floating PV, especially on islands, because the cost of water surface is generally lower than the cost of land. In addition, the evaporative cooling effect of water helps to reduce module temperature, which promotes module efficiency and prevents degradation.

JA Solar Chairman and CEO Mr. Baofang Jin commented: "We are excited by the opportunity to contribute to such a prominent project. JA will continue its efforts to develop, innovative and improve product technology, which will enable us to participate in similar pioneering solar projects."

CONTACT: Chen Yang, 86-021-60955888/60955999, sales@jasolar.com/market@jasolar.com