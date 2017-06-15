Back to Main page
Commencement of Chengdu-Auckland International Flight

Press Releases
June 15, 11:15 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

CHENGDU, China, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On 18:00, June 13, New Zealand local time, the maiden flight between Chengdu and Auckland, operated by Sichuan Airlines and departing from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, arrived at its destination at Auckland Airport in New Zealand, symbolizing the official commencement of the direct flight between the two cities. Chengdu Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Mayor of Chengdu Luo Qiang, who was visiting New Zealand to conduct foreign communication and investment promotion activities, joined Minister of Customs of New Zealand Tim Macindoe and Deputy Mayor of Auckland Bill Cashmore to attend the welcoming ceremony of Sichuan Airlines' "Chengdu-Auckland Inaugural Flight".

During his address at the welcoming ceremony, Lou Qiang relayed congratulatory notes from the Chengdu Municipal Government for the success of the maiden flight, and expressed appreciation to friends and associates that have been caring for and supporting the new flight route.

He said that at present, Chengdu is endeavoring to strengthen its functions as western China's economic center, science and technology center, financial center, cultural innovation center, foreign communication center and comprehensive international transportation hub, as well as accelerating the establishment of interior China's open-type economic core and an international friendship gateway city.

The availability of the Chengdu-Auckland non-stop route further enhances Chengdu's flight network to Oceania, and will surely stimulate deeper exchanges and cooperation between Chengdu and Auckland in areas like commerce, trade, tourism and culture. Such new convenience will galvanize personnel interactions between southwestern China and New Zealand, contribute considerably to pragmatic collaborations between the two sides, enhance China-New Zealand relations and reinforce joint efforts in establishing the "Belt and Road".

Auckland is the largest city, economic center and transportation hub of New Zealand. The Chengdu-Auckland international route is Chengdu's first direct flight to New Zealand and third non-stop connection to Oceania.

Chief Executive Officer of Auckland Airport Adrian Littlewood, Consul-general of New Zealand in Chengdu Alistair Crozier, board chairman of Sichuan Airlines Corporation Li Haiying and other distinguished guests attended the maiden flight ceremony.

CONTACT: Ms. Liu, Tel/Fax: +86-10-63075245

