World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports

Since 1973, the JCR has provided an assessment of a journal's standing in scholarly literature through the objective evaluation of statistical information, which only a publisher-independent company such as Clarivate Analytics, can provide. The analysis comprises citation data, impact and influence metrics, and millions of cited and citing journal data points from the Web of Science, the industry's leading citation index in the sciences, social sciences and arts and humanities.

"Because we understand the importance that the scholarly community places on the Journal Citation Reports, we remain dedicated to preserving its accuracy and reliability," said Emmanuel Thiveaud, VP, head of research analytics at Clarivate Analytics. "Clarivate uses a consistent, unbiased process to select the world's top-tier journals to include in the JCR."

The JCR offers a variety of metrics to analyze journal activity – from open access to ranking top journals by disciplines, further enabling publishers, editors and researchers to better understand and measure the impact of their activities on addressing issues such as global health and climate change through their research.

Consider climate change: Despite the thousands of papers published on climate change, controversy still lingers. To help add clarity to what the research data is revealing, the JCR identifies the top five research fields in climate change as Environmental Sciences, Meteorology & Atmospheric Sciences, Geosciences-Multidisciplinary, Ecology and Geography-Physical.

Furthermore, based on the Average Journal Impact Factor Percentile in the JCR, the top 10 journals across these five fields are:

Journal Publisher Field Average JIF

Percentile* 1. Nature Geoscience Nature Publishing Group Geosciences-Multidisciplinary 99.734 2. Nature Climate Change Nature Publishing Group Environmental Sciences; Meteorology &

Atmospheric Sciences 99.427 3. Energy & Environmental Science Royal Society of Chemistry Environmental Sciences 99.340 4. Trends in Ecology & Evolution Elsevier Ecology 99.042 5. Land Degradation & Development Wiley Environmental Sciences 98.719 6. Earth-Science Reviews Elsevier Geosciences-Multidisciplinary 98.670 7. Environmental Health Perspectives US Department of Health Education &

Welfare Public Health Service Environmental Sciences 98.284 8. Bulletin of the American

Meteorological Society American Meteorological Society Meteorology & Atmospheric Sciences 98.235 9. Gondwana Research Elsevier Geosciences, Multidisciplinary 98.138 10. ISPRS Journal of Photogrammetry

and Remote Sensing Elsevier Geography, Physical 98.102 *Average JIF Percentile allows for comparison of journals across different categories by providing a normalized score based on the rank of the journal .

The 2017 JCR release, which represents 2016 citation data for literature within the sciences and social sciences, features 11,459 journal listings in 236 disciplines with 81 countries represented. A total of 132 journals received their first JIF in this report; 66% of journals saw a year-over-year increase in their JIF and 33% saw a decrease. These high-impact journals are at the heart of the Web of Science, the most comprehensive network of citations of over 33,000 journals.

The Journal Impact Factor is the ratio of last year's citations to articles published in that journal in the two previous years. To ensure the JIF remains transparent to the research community, later this year the Web of Science will provide direct links to the source documents comprising the JIF denominator. In addition, with next year's JCR release, direct links will also extend to the JIF numerator.

As Clarivate Analytics continues to accelerate its investment in innovation, reinforced by the acquisition of Publons earlier this month, this release of the JCR also includes new enhancements such as Percent Citable Items and new filters making analysis of the JCR easier. Percent Citable Items shows the percentage of a journal's content that is considered "citable" for the JIF calculation.

JCR is available on InCites, an integrated web-based platform powered by data from the Web of Science. It is used for measuring research output and impact, monitoring trends and benchmarking articles, journals, institutions and researchers.

Additionally, JCR Journal Impact Factor Quartile metrics will be added to InCites Benchmarking & Analytics later this week. Institutions evaluating the impact of their research can use journal quartiles to better understand the portion of their faculty's output that is published in top journals, as well as track changes over time.

