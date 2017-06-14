Back to Main page
Birth of the First AI Shared Bike - CoolQi Bike Prepares to Overtake the Competition

Press Releases
June 14, 9:00 UTC+3
BEIJING, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Several days previously, CoolQi Bike unveiled the Golden Edition of its unmistakable AI shared bikes at Peking University. Though not the originator of shared bikes, CoolQi Bike (founded in 2016) is constantly surpassing its predecessors, and this launch marks its pioneering entry into AI era. Currently, CoolQi has over 1 million bikes in 50+ cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Xi'an, Tianjin, Shenyang, Changsha, Taiyuan, and Shijiazhuang.

Every detail of the new Golden Edition has been made by renowned manufacturers to provide users with optimal comfort and convenience. CoolQi has innovatively employed a dustless vacuum coating process to create golden bikes, while the exclusively-designed single magnesium alloy body is stronger and lighter. Being the first bike with a silicone seat, the riding experience becomes more comfortable. The Golden Edition also features specially-made tires which offers 50% more grip, greatly enhancing ride safety.

In addition to enhancements in quality and functionality, Golden Edition has three remarkable AI technologies. The first is AI seats. Users simply enter their height into CoolQi APP, which, after unlocking bikes, alters the height of the seats based on user data. Users can also make adjustments according to their preferences. All data is recorded, so when using CoolQi bike in the future, the seat height is automatically altered to the pre-adjusted setting, truly making this shared bike tailored to each user.

The second piece of technology are the wireless mobile phone charging docks suitable for all models. Users can charge their phones when riding, solving problems of where to place the phone and battery life,in navigation.

The third is an independently-developed next-generation AI lock with a newly-added voice functionality, enabling embedding of various practical information such as weather forecasts. It is the first talking shared bike in the market, and fitted with GPS+ Baidu map, making unlocking easier and positioning more accurate.

Golden Edition combines over 30 exclusive technologies, most of which are industry firsts.

Meanwhile CoolQi also announced strategic partnerships with Haier Wireless and Minsheng Bank. Haier wireless will be providing 10 million wireless docks for CoolQi, an order worth RMB 1 billion. Minsheng Bank will be embarking on a multi-faceted partnership with CoolQi encompassing deposit management, remote messages, joint marketing, and setting-based applications. In particular, monitoring of deposits will put users' minds at ease when riding CoolQi bike.

CONTACT: Eva Zhu, 86 21-60825675*802, eva.zhu@ujoymedia.com

