Chinese tourism expansion to Central and Eastern Europe is the focus of event in Ningbo

June 13, 9:00 UTC+3
NINGBO, China, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The official Central And Eastern Europe Tourism Exchange Week will open today, June 7th 2017 in the coastal city of Ningbo. The event is organized by Ningbo Tourism Administration. The Central and Eastern Europe exchange is the third Chinese Investment and Trade Expo of its type. Central and Eastern European tourism exchange week is the Chinese government directive to expand mutual cooperation and development in the region.

The exchange week welcomes official representatives from the Czech Republic, Poland, Croatia, Latvia, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Benin and Romania.

Ningbo is a beautiful coastal city on the East China Sea. It has advanced transportation infrastructure, a developed information & technology industry, and over two thousand years of Chinese history and culture. Ningbo is a thriving social and business environment, representing modern China's many decades of development, urban management and the unprecedented growth of industry. Ningbo is an ideal window into understanding the development of China. To host the third China International Investment and Trade Expo at this week's exchange is of great importance to the city of Ningbo.

The representatives and their nation states have expressed their willingness to cooperate fully under the mutually beneficial framework of "One Belt One Road" cooperation.

The framework will aim to increase quantities of Chinese tourists traveling to the participating country within this year. The "One Belt One Road" agreement plans a new era of Chinese tourism and prosperity for all participating countries.

CONTACT: Qi Fang, +86-180-5877-7198, 1037744686@qq.com

International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
