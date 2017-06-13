Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

JA Solar Establishes New Subsidiary in Brazil

Press Releases
June 13, 9:00 updated at: June 13, 10:52 UTC+3

Further Expands its Presence in Latin America

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: JASO) ("JA Solar" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-performance solar power products, today announced that it established a presence in Brazil with the launch of its subsidiary JA Solar Brazil Ltda ("JA Solar Brazil").

JA Solar has operated in Brazil since 2015 and seen significant growth in the Distributed Generation (DG) market, which requires local support for customers' planning, logistics and international trade operations. With the establishment of JA Solar Brazil, the Company can provide customers with timely logistics support and customized services, further capturing incremental business opportunities in the region. In addition, the Brazil office will focus on consolidating partnerships with local and international energy companies, including Engie, Multi Aquecimento, Faro Energy and Enel. The new office will provide support for marketing activities, promote JA Solar's latest technologies, and develop and manage sales activities in the region. The JA Solar Brazil office is expected to start operating in early July.

The Latin American market is an emerging market with strong growth potential in the coming years, and JA Solar is actively working to expand its presence in the region. In March 2017, the Company established its subsidiary JA Solar Mexico SA de CV ("JA Solar Mexico"), starting its geographic expansion into Latin America. Since then, the Company has worked on a number of utility-scale projects and collaborated with local distributors in Mexico.

Mr. Baofang Jin, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, commented, "The launch of JA Solar Brazil will enhance our ability to serve our customers, strengthen our strategic partnerships in the region, and further increase brand awareness in Brazil as well as in the Latin American market. Our high-performance solar modules are well-recognized in the industry. We look forward to leveraging our strong reputation to introduce more high-quality products to our Latin American customers, which will help them to optimize their return on investment."

CONTACT: Chen Yang, +86-21-60955888/60955999, sales@jasolar.com / market@jasolar.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia
2
Putin spells out why difficulties in Reagan’s US cannot be compared to Russia in the 90s
3
Over 1.3 mln Russians submit questions for Putin’s Q&A session
4
Expert names Russian region which produces 15% of world’s diamonds
5
EC receives mandate for talks on Nord Stream with Russia
6
Bad roads, housing, Ukraine and elections among top questions for Putin’s Q&A session
7
Daily Mail calls Crimea Russia’s territory sparking debate
TOP STORIES
Реклама