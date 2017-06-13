Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

The first no-stop flight from Kunming to Moscow operated by Lucky Air departs on 12th June

Press Releases
June 13, 9:30 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Following the Belt and Road, the first no-stop flight from Kunming to Moscow operated by Lucky Air departs on 12th June

KUNMING, China, June 13, 2017/PRNewswire/. On 12th June, the first international regular line to Eastern Europe operated by Lucky Air started its first journey at 10:55 am to Domodedovo, Moscow. This helped build a significant bridge in terms of "One Belt One Road".

The flight takes 9 hours and operated by Airbus A330-300, flight number is 8L9503/04. Information as below:

FLT No

Teminal

DEP Time

ARR Time

FREQUENT

8L9503

KMG-MOW

10:55

15:05

Every Mon,Fri(Jun)

Every Mon,Wen,Fri(from July)

8L9504

MOW-KMG

17:05

06:30+1

The specific information is subject to the actual operation.(Time difference is 5 hours)

The maiden voyage ceremony was held in the departure hall of Kunming Changshui International Airport at 8:30 am.

Yongzheng Ding, President of Lucky Air, made a speech and expressed his gratitude and expectation. He said, "As the first low-cost airline in Yunnan, Lucky Air commits itself to developing overseas market by using the gateway advantages of Yunnan to build an extensive and comprehensive airline network, which contributes to the development of Yunnan and neighbouring areas. The achievement of non-stop flight to Moscow not only gives convenience to passengers traveling between Yunnan and Moscow, but also provides people transiting in Kunming with more choices."

President of Lucky Air, Yongzheng Ding, pointed out that with the collaboration on Silk Road Economic Belt and EEU in recent years, the Kunming to Moscow is acting as explorer and pioneer on low-cost operating. It helps Yunnan to build traffic networks as central point radiating to cities and ports and can benefit OBOR countries.

Yongzheng Ding also said, "I have faith in the development of budget airway running intercontinental airline. The success of flight from Kunming to Moscow gives experience and faith to low-cost and long-distance operating. Budget airway is providing convenience service and reasonable price to consumers." Lucky Air plans to introduce Airbus A350 and Boeing B787 in the future, and establish operating base in second and third-tier cities as starting point for intercontinental transit.

Lucky Air, subsidiary of HNA Group, is the first budget airway and second largest airline base of Yunnan. Until now, Lucky Air has 45 airplanes, 99 flight courses (86 inland lines,13 international routes), flight to 70 cites (65 domestic and 11 international cities), cross 30 provinces, municipalities and 7 countries.

CONTACT: Yihang Gu, +86-871-67095569, +86-18213535158, yh.gu@hnair.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia
2
Putin spells out why difficulties in Reagan’s US cannot be compared to Russia in the 90s
3
Over 1.3 mln Russians submit questions for Putin’s Q&A session
4
Expert names Russian region which produces 15% of world’s diamonds
5
EC receives mandate for talks on Nord Stream with Russia
6
Bad roads, housing, Ukraine and elections among top questions for Putin’s Q&A session
7
Daily Mail calls Crimea Russia’s territory sparking debate
TOP STORIES
Реклама