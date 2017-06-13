The first no-stop flight from Kunming to Moscow operated by Lucky Air departs on 12th June

KUNMING, China, June 13, 2017/PRNewswire/. On 12th June, the first international regular line to Eastern Europe operated by Lucky Air started its first journey at 10:55 am to Domodedovo, Moscow. This helped build a significant bridge in terms of "One Belt One Road".

The flight takes 9 hours and operated by Airbus A330-300, flight number is 8L9503/04. Information as below:

FLT No Teminal DEP Time ARR Time FREQUENT 8L9503 KMG-MOW 10:55 15:05 Every Mon,Fri(Jun) Every Mon,Wen,Fri(from July) 8L9504 MOW-KMG 17:05 06:30+1 The specific information is subject to the actual operation.(Time difference is 5 hours)

The maiden voyage ceremony was held in the departure hall of Kunming Changshui International Airport at 8:30 am.

Yongzheng Ding, President of Lucky Air, made a speech and expressed his gratitude and expectation. He said, "As the first low-cost airline in Yunnan, Lucky Air commits itself to developing overseas market by using the gateway advantages of Yunnan to build an extensive and comprehensive airline network, which contributes to the development of Yunnan and neighbouring areas. The achievement of non-stop flight to Moscow not only gives convenience to passengers traveling between Yunnan and Moscow, but also provides people transiting in Kunming with more choices."

President of Lucky Air, Yongzheng Ding, pointed out that with the collaboration on Silk Road Economic Belt and EEU in recent years, the Kunming to Moscow is acting as explorer and pioneer on low-cost operating. It helps Yunnan to build traffic networks as central point radiating to cities and ports and can benefit OBOR countries.

Yongzheng Ding also said, "I have faith in the development of budget airway running intercontinental airline. The success of flight from Kunming to Moscow gives experience and faith to low-cost and long-distance operating. Budget airway is providing convenience service and reasonable price to consumers." Lucky Air plans to introduce Airbus A350 and Boeing B787 in the future, and establish operating base in second and third-tier cities as starting point for intercontinental transit.

Lucky Air, subsidiary of HNA Group, is the first budget airway and second largest airline base of Yunnan. Until now, Lucky Air has 45 airplanes, 99 flight courses (86 inland lines,13 international routes), flight to 70 cites (65 domestic and 11 international cities), cross 30 provinces, municipalities and 7 countries.