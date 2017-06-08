2017 Silk Road International Exposition Held in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province

Xi'an, China, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 2017 Silk Road International Exposition (SRIE) and the 21st Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China (ITFCEW) opened in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province on June 3 with the theme "New Platform, New Opportunities and New Development". Numerous exhibitors, guests, businessmen and friends from 42 countries and regions get together in Xi'an. The Republic of Serbia is the guest of honor this year.

The 2017 SRIE is jointly hosted by National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Commerce, All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, All China Federation of Industry and Commerce, China Council for Promotion of International Trade, State Administration for Industry and Commerce and the People's Government of Shaanxi Province.

The 2017 SRIE will deepen and implement the results of the "Belt and Road" Forum for International Cooperation, discuss and search for measures to co-build the Silk Road Economic Belt, as well as promote and expand the investment cooperation among the countries along the Silk Road. The total area of the Expo is 300,000 m2 with exhibitions including:

Silk Road International Pavilion;

Chinese provinces and cities pavilions;

Shaanxi Pavilion;

Strategic Emerging Industries Exhibition;

Logistics and IT Industry Exhibition;

Smart Life Exhibition;

Silk Road Feature Products Exhibition;

Green Ecology Industry Exhibition;

Equipment Manufacturing Industry Exhibition, etc.

Apart from the traditional project exhibition and investment promotion, the 2017 SRIE has established, for the first time, the Silk Road Economic Belt Forum for International Cooperation and Qinling Forum which featured green ecology.

The Silk Road International Exposition originates from the Chinese regional economic cooperation forum - Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China. The new name provides a new perspective, and a new responsibility for cooperation among the "Road and Belt" countries, and even a global cooperation in the future. It is believed that the Silk Road International Exposition is becoming the most attractive international economic and trading forum within the "Belt and Road" blueprint.