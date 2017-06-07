Back to Main page
China Unicom Establishes New Office in Russia

Press Releases
June 07, 17:15 UTC+3

Strengthening Business in Northern "Belt and Road" Region

HONG KONG, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China Unicom (Russia) Operation Limited was officially established in Moscow. This event is a crucial strategic decision made by China Unicom to accelerate its development in the market of Russia and surrounding regions, to improve the communication infrastructure, interconnection and interworking, and to promote cooperation and comprehensive information service in the northern "Belt and Road" Region.

Mr. Li Hui, the ambassador of P.R China to the Russian Federation, Mr. Liu Lihua, the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Mr. Jiang Zhengxin, the Deputy General Manager of China Unicom, officiated the opening ceremony for China Unicom (Russia) Operation Limited together. "The establishment of China Unicom (Russia) Operations Limited is a major event for the cooperation between China and Russia, and a bridge that connects Belt and Road with Eurasian Economic Union," said Mr. Li Hui. "China Unicom contributed greatly to the ever increasing communications volume between China and Russia, Asia and Europe," said Mr. Liu Lihua.

Mr. Jiang Zhengxin expressed the importance of global development in the opening ceremony. China Unicom Global Limited (CUG) is responsible for the expansion of China Unicom's international business and service. Operating on the principle of professionalism, marketization and globalization, CUG offers reliable end-to-end global integrated telecommunication services and solutions. By establishing China Unicom (Russia) Operation Limited, the company will be able to better contributing to the connection of facilities, commercial trades, finance and people between China and Russia.

China Unicom is able to bring its professional service and talent team to Russia via the establishment of Russia subsidiary. China Unicom shall collaborate closely with local Russia telecom carriers and Information Service Providers to provide both basic and value-add services to Chinese companies coming to Russia and Russia companies going to China as well as areas along the "Belt and Road" Region. The services include quality global network, system integration, date center, cloud computing, video conferencing, information security, the internet of things and big data. China Unicom (Russia) Operation Limited is a subsidiary of CUG. CUG has 31 worldwide subsidiaries and offices, and 107 overseas Point-of-Presences (PoP) in 70 countries/regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520723/China_Unicom_Russia.jpg

CONTACT: Angela Shi, +852-3150-6778

 
 
