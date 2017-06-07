China Unicom Establishes New Office in Russia

Putin and team looking forward to Oliver Stone’s documentary premiereRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 18:01
World demand for medium-haul airliners to reach 15,000 planes in next 20 yearsBusiness & Economy June 07, 17:44
Flag of Montenegro raised at NATO Headquarters to mark its accession to AllianceWorld June 07, 17:42
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mlnBusiness & Economy June 07, 17:35
Putin, Xi to meet on June 8Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 17:00
Putin signs law imposing criminal penalties for inducing minors to suicideRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 16:54
Russia’s Defense Ministry wants new Mi-38 helicopters produced for Arctic operationMilitary & Defense June 07, 16:50
Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmireRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 16:31
Russia up to date on efforts to stage more chemical attacks in Syria — intelligence chiefRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 15:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HONG KONG, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China Unicom (Russia) Operation Limited was officially established in Moscow. This event is a crucial strategic decision made by China Unicom to accelerate its development in the market of Russia and surrounding regions, to improve the communication infrastructure, interconnection and interworking, and to promote cooperation and comprehensive information service in the northern "Belt and Road" Region.
Mr. Jiang Zhengxin expressed the importance of global development in the opening ceremony. China Unicom Global Limited (CUG) is responsible for the expansion of China Unicom's international business and service. Operating on the principle of professionalism, marketization and globalization, CUG offers reliable end-to-end global integrated telecommunication services and solutions. By establishing China Unicom (Russia) Operation Limited, the company will be able to better contributing to the connection of facilities, commercial trades, finance and people between China and Russia.
China Unicom is able to bring its professional service and talent team to Russia via the establishment of Russia subsidiary. China Unicom shall collaborate closely with local Russia telecom carriers and Information Service Providers to provide both basic and value-add services to Chinese companies coming to Russia and Russia companies going to China as well as areas along the "Belt and Road" Region. The services include quality global network, system integration, date center, cloud computing, video conferencing, information security, the internet of things and big data. China Unicom (Russia) Operation Limited is a subsidiary of CUG. CUG has 31 worldwide subsidiaries and offices, and 107 overseas Point-of-Presences (PoP) in 70 countries/regions.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520723/China_Unicom_Russia.jpg
CONTACT: Angela Shi, +852-3150-6778