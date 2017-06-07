SHENYANG, China, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Sponsored by the Shenyang Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Shenyang Municipal Government, the 2017 Forum on Innovative Development: Shenyang China's Intelligence Valley was held from May 26-27 in the Hunnan District, Shenyang.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520622/NEW_2017_Shenyang_China__Intelligent_Valley.jpg

More than 700 people from the scientific and business circle in the field of top-level design and intelligent manufacturing attended the forum to pool their wisdom and contribute their ideas on the revitalization of Shenyang. Under the theme of "Shenyang Strength, Intelligent Future," the participants had in-depth discussions on the targets, policy measures and supporting services for building Shenyang into China's Intelligence Valley, as well as the development direction of the intelligent industry in the Hunnan District.

According to statistics, information technology, intelligent manufacturing, biological medicine, civil aviation and other leading industries accounted for 93 percent of the gross output generated by industries above designated size. Their profits jumped by nearly 40 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year, and they laid solid foundation for the creation of China's Intelligence Valley.

Wang Yibing, Secretary of the Hunnan District Committee of the CPC, said that to build Intelligence Valley is not only about the development of intelligent manufacturing and high-tech industries, but also the need to attract research institutions and talents. That is to say, the Shenyang Intelligence Valley should be a magnet for China's intelligent industries and intellectual resources across the Northeast Asia, with intelligence, intellect and intelligent manufacturing as its core.

In addition to the theme discussion, the 2017 forum also included five sub-fora with such topics as "the direction of industrialization of artificial intelligence," "the strategy and measures for the development of health care and bio-pharmaceutical industries", ect.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=290662

CONTACT: Ms. Liu, Tel/Fax: +86-10-63075245