Recording Artist SIR IVAN Releases New Anti-Gun Violence Anthem

Gun violence is the leading cause of death among young, African-American men in the nation. It is more than the next nine causes together. In 2016 in Chicago, homicides reached the highest number in more than sixteen years. Those exposed to murder can suffer from severe psychological problems known as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

To help relieve the suffering, SIR IVAN and The Peaceman Foundation have donated $10,000 to the Psychiatry Department of Mercy Hospital in Chicago, to help heal PTSD victims in the hardest hit African-American community in America. In addition, SIR IVAN is donating net proceeds from video views, song streams and downloads of "I Am Peaceman" to The Peaceman Foundation, which donates significant amounts to PTSD and LGBT causes and to support those affected by violence.

In memory of his father, Siggi Wilzig, SIR IVAN established The Peaceman Foundation in 2005 specifically to battle hatred, violence. His father suffered from classic symptoms of PTSD, stemming from two years of beatings and torture in Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

"I Am Peaceman" was produced by AMA winner Ali Dee. There are five remixes available, made by Riddler, JayMac, 7th Heaven, Disco Killerz & Liquid Todd, and Dor Dekel.

The music video was directed by BET and MTV Best Video of the Year awards winner Erik White, who worked with Ryan Murphy on the Glee Project, and produced SIR IVAN's anti-bullying music video for his song "Kiss All the Bullies Goodbye."

