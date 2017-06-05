Dronefence Announces Seed Investments

AACHEN, Germany, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dronefence, a developer of drone tracking and security systems, today announced it has received seed funding from Larnabel Ventures, a fund founded by the Gutseriev family to invest in the information technology sector, VP Capital, a technology-focused investment vehicle founded by Viktor Prokopenya, Boundary Holding led by Rajat Khare, and the Technology and Business Consulting Group led by Pushkar Lugani.

Commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, have the potential to jeopardize the public safety if used recklessly or inappropriately. Using state-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence capabilities, in collaboration with Toni Drescher, Head of Technology and Innovation Management of the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology, Dronefence develops UAV tracking and security systems for commercial applications, helping to detect unsanctioned drones so that these vehicles can be apprehended. The company's patent-pending technology uses a unique sensor combination and Stereo Camera system to identify and localize UAVs – machine learning algorithms analyze data collected from a wide range of sensors and are then able to identify different UAV types and differentiate authorized UAVs from ones that could pose a potential security risk. Dronefence customers will range from commercial businesses and public venues, such as shopping malls and concert arenas, to government buildings, airports, and industrial plants.

Said Gutseriev, Managing Partner of Larnabel Ventures, said, "By leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies, Dronefence is able to identify and analyze different types of drones, which is the vital first step in effectively counteracting unauthorized UAVs. As drone technologies become more pervasive worldwide, it is essential that companies, organizations, and public spaces have appropriate protective systems in place."

Rajat Khare, CEO of Boundary Holding, said, "We are committed to investing in cutting-edge next-generation technologies, including the field of UAV defense, which we believe will make a real difference in the world. We have great confidence in the Dronefence team and are pleased to support this innovative company."

Pushkar Lugani, CEO of the Technology and Business Consulting Group, said, "Dronefence has uncovered a way to use game-changing artificial intelligence technologies, smart algorithms, and sensors to precisely locate UAVs and apprehend pilots on the ground. The company and its technologies are poised to revolutionize security and safety measures in the commercial UAV industry."

Benny Drescher, Co-Founder of Dronefence, said, "While drones represent an exciting technological advancement, with many positive applications, potential misuse cannot be overlooked. Protecting our societies and infrastructure from the reckless use of drones is an important endeavor, and Dronefence's technology is poised to make a meaningful contribution to our society as a whole."

Dronefence develops tracking and security systems for the detection of commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The company is currently developing sky-tracking modules that can be customized to monitor air space over a wide variety of terrains, suitable for a range of commercial, industrial, and governmental spaces. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Aachen, Germany. The company has pending patent application on their technologies, filed with the German Patent and Trade Mark Office.

