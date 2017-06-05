China-CEEC Expo to Take Place in Ningbo

NINGBO, China, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - The 3rd China-CEEC Investment and Trade Expo (China-CEEC Expo) will be held in Ningbo, Zhejiang province from June 8 to 12, along with the 19th China Zhejiang Investment & Trade Symposium and the 16th China International Consumer Goods Fair.

The first comprehensive exposition themed on investment and trade between China and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) countries, the China-CEEC Expo is jointly organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Zhejiang provincial government.

Aiming at promoting cooperation and mutual benefits to China and 16 CEE countries, the expo will offer 15 activities including conferences, forums, exhibitions and cultural exchanges with more than 3,000 items on display, 80 percent more than at the last expo, according to Zhang Wenhu of the organizing committee.

So far, more than 240 foreign enterprises from Estonia, Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic and other countries have applied for nearly 300 booths.

The expo has great significance for its leading role in boosting bilateral trade between China and CEE countries, which are important components of the Belt and Road.

There are several reasons why the China-CEEC Expo has landed in Ningbo.

Ningbo, a coastal city in East China, is regarded as the first choice for CEE countries to transport goods to China because of its superior port resources and open economy.

The economic and trade cooperation between Ningbo and CEE countries is a solid foundation for the expo. In 2016, Ningbo's exports to these countries and imports from them reached $2.37 billion and as of the end of the year there were 120 bilateral investment projects, near the top of the list for China.

Ningbo has established friendly cultural, educational and tourism relations with CEE countries. In 2015, there were over 200 CEE international students studying in Ningbo. During the same year, a total of 80 tour groups of 2,125 local people visited CEE countries. Ningbo has expanded its circle of friends by becoming a sister city to 20 CEE counterparts.

The last two China-CEEC expos in 2015 and 2016 brought Ningbo a series of agreements in different sectors. The city gained experience in improving its international competitiveness, boosting the efficiency of foreign trade and innovating new ways for Ningbo products to reach external markets. The expos made Ningbo's international cooperation with other countries more extensive and established.

Ningbo looks forward to expanding bilateral trade and investment, and seeks deeper cooperation in industrial productivity between China as a whole and CEE countries at this year's expo. With its growing confidence the port city expects to attract world attention and show its charms and advantages to international participants.

