Nubia Releases New Flagship Smartphone the Z17

BEIJING, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading smartphone company Nubia has unveiled its latest premium flagship model, the Z17, at an event at the Beijing National Aquatics Center. One of the leaders in cell phone photography, nubia keeps driving the development in this field.

The highlight of the Z17 is the rear dual camera system which is comprised of 1.4um pixel size and F1.8 aperture lenses with resolutions of 12MP and 23MP respectively. Powered with the 1/2.55-inch flagship CMOS sensor, 0.03s ultra-fast focusing speed, AI technology and the NeoVision 7.0 image search engine, the Z17 generates gorgeous photos under all conditions. The camera's hybrid 2X zoom-in mode provides a powerful solution for taking night shots. The Z17 also supports remote synchronization with Wi-Fi, 3D photos, and macro shots.

The first outdoor waterproof phone from nubia, the Z17 utilizes the latest bezel-less screen technology and generates strong visual impacts for users. It is made of a sophisticated glass metal material that combines the robustness of metal and the smoothness of glass. Along with the extra-large 5.5-inch screen and a body that is up to 98% metal, the Z17 not only guarantees durability and a wider field of vision, but also makes it much easier to hold with an aRC curve edge.

Equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, and UFS2.1 flash memory, the Z17 can access files faster and switch between applications easier than before. Through machine learning & ultra-memory technology, the Z17 uses the latest nubia UI 5.0 system and exclusive NeoSmart system, based on AI technology, to learn and predict users' behavior. Therefore, customers will enjoy the user experience more as the Z17 gets more familiar with them.

Armed with a 3200mAh high-density cell and NeoPower 3.0 power saving system, the Z17 provides battery life up to 2.4 days. Its NeoCharge quick charging technology, which is based on QC4+ from Qualcomm, can charge a battery to 50 percent of its full capacity within 20 minutes.

"By launching the new Z17, nubia demonstrates continued commitment to setting new performance standards and inspiring creative expression," said Ni Fei, GM of nubia smartphone.

Nubia announces the pricing for premier 8GB+128GB model will sell for RMB 3999 (about US$588). The Z17 will be available in aurora blue, black gold, obsidian black, solar gold, and flame red for customers.

About nubia

Founded in October 2012, nubia aims to bring high-end, innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want to pursue new experiences and an enhanced quality of life. With headquarters in China, nubia now has operations around the world including America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The brand is well known for its innovative smartphone features and professional mobile photography functions.

