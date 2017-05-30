Hydrogen Drone Manufacturer MMC's Explosive Growth: It's All Local

All Business is Local

"All Business is Local," says John Quelch, professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. Nobody understands that better than a global business, and MMC has modeled their growth on the concept. MMC does not only sell products overseas, they've established joint-venture factories in more than five countries. These partnerships run deep.

"We rely on open, cooperative and local partnerships to expand," says Liu Leo, MMC's CEO. "MMC's deep cooperation with our partners has allowed us to grow much faster – we count on partners for their understanding of local needs and markets."

Deep Cooperation

MMC's partnerships with their joint-venture factories include technology transfer of drone assembly and testing and hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing. They cooperate with their partners on product development to meet customer demands, raw material cost controls, and navigation of local regulations. Bringing production local means MMC can develop understanding of local industries: from government and law enforcement to commercial applications like oil and power. That understanding translates into targeted service offerings for customers.

Enterprise Advantage

Another company in southern China is a leader in recreational drones, however the distribution methods used by that company and other mass market producers don't always translate well to the commercial market. Industrial, military and police customers require an enterprise approach. Joint partnerships with manufacturing facilities mean MMC can offer customization of their solutions and service offerings that large enterprises expect.

Challenge of Cooperation

Forming deep local partnerships isn't easy – but it's worth it. Technology transfer is challenging; customization can be costly. But the results demonstrate the benefits that can be achieved from bringing your business to customers.

"We intend to continue to go our own way," says Leo, "We plan to establish more joint-venture factories and build strong local industries. Cooperation with local businesses has paid off: from research and development to after-sales support."

