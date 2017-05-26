Lights On! It's Time to Shine for Super-sized Vivid Sydney

Trump’s limo too big to fit through Royal Palace gates in BrusselsWorld May 26, 11:18
Russian ambassador says Paris remains important partner for MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 10:20
Forest fires in Siberia swell four times to cover 30,000 hectaresWorld May 26, 9:45
Seoul pins hopes on Moscow in resolving tensions on Korean PeninsulaWorld May 26, 9:14
Space technologies offer glimpse at Tsar Ivan the Terrible’s rare portraitSociety & Culture May 26, 8:05
Meteorologists name world’s deadliest cyclones, tornadoes and hailstormsWorld May 26, 7:51
Most Americans view Russia as unfriendly country — surveySociety & Culture May 26, 7:35
Trump yet to determine his stance on anti-Russian sanctionsWorld May 26, 6:29
Russia ensuring rights of workers at FIFA World Cup construction sitesSport May 26, 3:08
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
Image gallery of Vivid Sydney available here
Broadcast quality footage available here
SYDNEY, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Vivid Sydney will bathe Sydney in breathtaking colour and a dizzying array of special effects as the world's largest festival of light, music, and ideas switches on for 23 nights from 6pm tonight, 26 May 2017.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/516593/p1Vivid_Sydney.jpg
To view the full multimedia release, please go to: http://www.prnasia.com/mnr/vividsydney2017.shtml
Featuring seven light precincts and more than 90 large scale light installations and projections, Vivid Sydney will run bigger, bolder, and brighter until 17 June.
NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said, "It's all systems go as the city becomes a massive, creative canvas from tonight, with art and technology coming together to present awe-inspiring creations conjured by some of the world's leading creative minds and technology innovators."
"Visitors to Vivid Sydney come for the lights and stay for the sights of this great State. In 2016, Vivid Sydney welcomed a record-breaking 2.31 million attendees. In 2017, we're hoping to surpass last year's massive AUS$110 million injection into our State's visitor economy," he said.
More than 180 local and international artists have created the light installations and projections for Vivid Sydney, including The Rocks, Campbell's Cove, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Taronga Zoo, Martin Place, Darling Harbour and festival debutante, Barangaroo (South).
Projections will illuminate iconic buildings and landmarks throughout the city including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia as well as the organic backdrops of enormous trees and natural rockscapes in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney.
The ultimate canvas, the Sails of the Sydney Opera House will feature Audio Creatures, an indescribable world of colour and light, featuring imaginary sea creatures lurking deep in the harbour and shimmering plant life.
Special effects and animations are found at every turn, from the ground below visitors' feet at Barangaroo (South), to Darling Harbour's Magicians of the Mist, a 50 metre high water fountain featuring 40 metre high projections, lasers, fireworks, flame and a dramatic soundtrack.
North of the harbour, a steampunk waterworld themed adventure awaits in Chatswood, while giant illuminated lanterns of endangered animals are sparking conversations about conservation at Taronga Zoo.
Destination NSW Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer of Vivid Sydney Sandra Chipchase said, "Over the next 23 days, visitors can take their pick of hundreds of events, including more than 284 Vivid Ideas discussions and creative forums in 59 venues, that will explore our creative future, or more than 390 Vivid Music performances in more than 40 venues, featuring a range of genres from indie folk and electronic music to musical theatre and jazz."
Festival highlights include:
Light
Music
Ideas
About Vivid Sydney
Vivid Sydney is the world's largest festival of light, music and ideas, which for 23 nights - from Friday 26 May until Saturday 17 June -- transforms the Harbour City with its colourful creative canvas. Now in its ninth year, Vivid Sydney is owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency. Vivid Sydney features large-scale light installations and projections (Vivid Light); music performances and collaborations (Vivid Music including Vivid LIVE at the Sydney Opera House); and creative ideas, discussion and debate (Vivid Ideas), all celebrating Sydney as the creative hub of the Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.vividsydney.com
MEDIA ENQUIRIES:
Footage and photographs can be downloaded from the Vivid Sydney Media Centre: https://www.vividsydney.com/media-centre or reach us at vivid.media@dnsw.com.au
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/516594/p2.jpg
CONTACT: Katie Lettice, Red Agency, M: +61-(0)405-470-925, E: katie.lettice@redagency.com.au and/or vivid@redagency.com.au; Michael Morcos, Destination NSW, M: +61-(0)419-093-882, E: michael.morcos@dnsw.com.au; Kate Campbell, Destination NSW, M: +61-(0)418-126-211, E: kate.campbell@dnsw.com.au