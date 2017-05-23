Back to Main page
Infortrend Launches 2U 25-bay High Density Storage EonStor GS 3025B

Press Releases
May 23, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced the availability of the EonStor GS 3025B storage system with a new 2U 25-bay small form factor design. This storage enables users to optimize data center footprint and energy efficiency, in addition to providing unified storage consolidating file, block, and object services with native cloud gateway features.

Packing 25 2.5" drives in a 2U enclosure, EonStor GS 3025B provides more capacity and requires less footprint and power consumption compared to the SFF storage that houses 24 2.5" drives in a system. EonStor GS 3025B is the second 2U 25-bay storage Infortrend has recently launched, following its all flash storage "EonStor GS 3025A", which provides more than 740K IOPS for random reads and less than 0.5 millisecond response time. For users trying to balance budget and performance, EonStor GS 3025B is a good choice with its support for hybrid SSD/HDD configuration, SSD cache and automated storage tiering features.

Additionally, integrating file, block, and object services in one system with cloud gateway features, EonStor GS 3025B enables users to tap into cost-effective flexibility and infinite scalability of cloud storage. It also has a special screwless tray design that makes drive installation and system maintenance quick and easy. All these benefits make EonStor GS 3025B the ideal storage choice to boost data center efficiency.

"Infortrend is committed to designing storage specifically targeting high speed and high density demands. The two 2U 25-bay small form factor solutions "EonStor GS 3025A all flash storage" and "EonStor GS 3025B" perfectly prove our commitment," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Click here for more details about EonStor GS 3025B. For Infortrend All Flash storage, click here.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Infortrend Technology, Inc.

Уилсон Сун (Wilson Sung)
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8300 
Email: wilson.sung@infortrend.com
или sales.ap@infortrend.com               

Юрий Шогенов (Yuriy.Shogenov)
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8309 
Email: yuriy.shogenov@infortrend.com
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

TOP STORIES
Реклама