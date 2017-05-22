Midea's New Line of Commercial Microwave Ovens Wows Crowd at 2017 NRA Foodservice Show

The four-day trade show, held from May 20 to 23 at the McCormick Center in Chicago, is the largest annual gathering of the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Midea has unveiled a product lineup that includes seven all-purpose commercial microwaves that are suitable for any restaurant, food establishment or catering businesses.

"Midea understands the essential role of commercial microwaves in all kitchens and the demands of different foodservice businesses; we want to present fast, efficient and reliable solutions that won't disappoint under any circumstances," said Danielle Boils, Branding & Marketing director, Overseas Sales & Marketing Department of Midea's Kitchen Appliances Division.

The two Midea G-Series heavy duty commercial microwaves (the 2,100-watt 2017G1A, and the 1,800-watt 1817G1A) are ideal for kitchens where fast turnaround times and the ability to process large portions of food are a must. The models have a 17-liter oven capacity that accepts one 6-inch (152 mm) food pan, and a double rotating antenna that allows efficient energy distribution and heating.

Their 100 programmable menu items, three cooking stages and five power levels make operation smooth and worry-free, and their stackable design allows them to fit seamlessly in any work space.

Midea also offers two medium duty and two light duty models with different wattage options that are great for fast reheating tasks at food stands, in breakrooms and other quick-serve establishments.

"The new series presented at the 2017 NRA show was Midea's first step in exploring global commercial markets. We also plan to launch more product categories to complete our family of customer-focused professional kitchen appliances," Boils said.

About Midea Kitchen Appliance Division

Midea Kitchen Appliance Division is affiliated to Midea Group, one of the largest household appliance manufacturers in China. Founded in 1968, Midea is one of the world's largest kitchen appliance suppliers with annual sales revenue exceeding $23 billion, the world's No.1 major appliances manufacturer according reported by Euromonitor[i] and is the world's No. 1 microwave oven and No. 3 dishwasher manufacturer. It operates three production bases and two R&D centers in China in addition to a production base in Belarus and R&D centers in Bologna, Italy and Louisville, Kentucky.

About Midea

Established in 1968, Midea (SZ: 000333) is a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company, that offers one of the most comprehensive ranges in the home appliance industry. Midea specializes in air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, large cooking appliances, kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care and lighting. Headquartered in Southern China, Midea is a truly global company with over 126,000 employees and operations in more than 200 countries. The company has 21 production facilities and 260 logistics centers worldwide. After nearly 50 years of continued growth, Midea now generates annual revenue of more than USD23 billion.

For more information, visit Midea at www.midea.com and www.midea.com/global.

[i] Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 17ed, per Major Appliance category definition, producer volume in units, 2016 data.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514443/Midea_New_Line.jpg

CONTACT: Gino Iacovella, Gino.Iacovella@midea.com, C: +1-201-220-2171