HNA Modern Logistics Group Opens Two Intercontinental Freight Airlines from Xi'an, China

Press Releases
May 19, 9:00 UTC+3
XI'AN, China, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/. As a crucial action of HNA Group's layout towards modern logistics industry, HNA Modern Logistics Group was established officially in Xi'an, the significant city of China's west area on 18th May. Meanwhile, two intercontinental freight airlines of 'Shanghai - Xi'an - Amsterdam' and 'Xi'an - Shanghai - Anchorage - Chicago' were opened. These two freight airlines are important freight routes linking Xi'an, China, Europe and America, which strongly support China's 'Silk Road Economic Belt'.

It is announced that these two international freight airlines have already been operated in trial one flight a week on 13th and 14th April respectively. After one-month-trial-operation period, these two airlines occupy a significant position in international transport field. Besides fresh products, electric products, imports and exports goods with high added value have been transported by these two airlines as well. It is heard that in the future HNA Modern Logistics Group is going to extend intercontinental aviation freight routes centering on the Xi'an, the pivot of global freight net.

On the occasion of foundation ceremony of HNA Modern Logistics Group, Zhang Weiliang, the chairman and CEO of HNA Modern Logistics Group, indicated that with aviation freight, one of the core businesses, HNA Modern Logistics Group will structure global aviation freight net and build 'Chinese Memphis' in Xi'an, China. 'As deeply carrying on of Chinese The Belt and Road Initiative, the cooperation between China and global freight market will expand, which creates more advantages for China connecting with other countries from the perspectives of logistics and economic trade,' said Zhang Weiliang.

After 24-year-developing, HNA Group is always committed to push the integration and development of business, logistics, fund flow and information flow. Among them, logistics is the concentration field and developing emphasis of HNA Modern Logistics Group, as well as one of the three core businesses, aviation and tourism, modern logistics and modern financial service, of HNA Group.

CONTACT: Mr. Li, Tel/Fax: 86 10 63075245

