GAC Motor has launched a talent recruitment program centered

GAC Motor currently has open positions in the fields of engineering and technology research and development, marketing and communications, and management trainee.

Other subsidiaries of GAC Group are participating in the recruitment drive, searching for talent to fill open positions in the fields of R&D, auto components, vehicles, trade services, and financial services.

Speaking at an event on May 10 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston where GAC Motor interacted with outstanding graduates from the world's top universities, Yu Jun, general manager of GAC Motor, said, "GAC Motor has achieved an 85 percent compound growth rate for six years in a row; we couldn't have achieved such great results without the wisdom and effort of every employee, and we aim to provide the ideal platform for our people to reach their full potential."

This global talent search is an integral part of GAC Motor's overseas strategy which includes technology and capital resources integration as well as maintaining five global business systems: R&D, purchasing and supply chain, manufacturing, marketing, and customer service.

In addition, GAC Motor hosted the first International Distributor Conference on April 22 in Hangzhou, China that allowed all its global distributors to join the discussions on the future development of auto industry, forming new strategies in branding, cooperate models, team building and product introduction in accordance with the 2016 global market research.

The company plans to introduce the high-end models including GA8 and GS8 to the international market in 2017, providing better quality products and services for global consumers.

"GAC Motor will allocate more resources in our international business sector, reinforce our support for distributors in aspects of business policy, marketing and advertisement and new model introduction while building an international distributor team that will grow with the company together in the new chapter of global development," Yu said.

"We actively get involved in the global market by launching the global talent program as the market is heading fast towards 'industry 4.0' era where technology and brand innovation has become key competitiveness."

Since 2008, GAC Motor has surprised the international auto industry ceaselessly with trendsetting vehicles, technological breakthroughs and new sales records. The company has successfully laid out operations in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, East Europe, Africa and South America and continues to build global sales and service networks in 14 countries and further expand its footprint in the high-end markets. GAC is establishing its first North America R&D Center in Silicon Valley in 2017 and plans to enter the North American market by 2019.

To raise influence in international market, GAC Motor has held several events such as the cooperation with Transformers: Age of Extinction in 2014, 15,000-kilometer Asian-European Tour revisiting eight countries along the Silk Road in 2015 as well as being chosen as the exclusive car sponsor of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards in 2016 and the Nigeria Governors' Investment Forum in 2017.

In January 2017, GAC Motor returned to the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) for the third time and debuted three blockbuster vehicles, the first electric vehicle GE3, new SUV GS7 and concept car EnSpirit, drawing wide attention from industry professionals, experts, media and guests. The GS7 was praised as "A New Generation Blockbuster SUV" by New York Times and "Impressive Worldwide Debut" by Forbes at the Auto Shanghai in April, GAC Motor established strategic partnership with the world's top 10 auto suppliers including Aisin Seiki, Michelin, Continental and Faurecia with the goal of making the best quality vehicles.

"Our plans for the future includes increasing investment in technology to advance our transformation to electric and intelligent orientations, further expanding our brand on international stage as well as establishing a car internet ecosystem to promote GAC Motor as a world-class brand with advanced production, R&D and marketing capability," Yu said.

