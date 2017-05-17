EXPO 2017: Foton Motor Becomes the Sole Designated Vehicle Supplier of China Pavilion

Based on the green environmental protection standards, Foton Motor will send SAUVANA, TOANO and AUV products to serve the China Pavilion at Expo 2017 Astana. All products have successfully served international conferences and events multiple times. SAUVANA was first "challenged" by Dakar Rally and smoothly completed the competition in 2016; TOANO transported the heads of states during the 70th anniversary of the V-day in 2015 and served as the state guest vehicle during G20 Summit in 2016as well as its official vehicle. FOTON AUV buses served high-ranking government officials, state guests and journalists with zero malfunctions.

Expo 2017 Astana will take place from June 10 to September 10, 2017. The theme is "Future Energy". It will be one of the biggest pavilions at the Expo and the theme of the China Pavilion is "Future Energy, Green Silk Road". As the forerunner of this initiative, Foton Motor was one of the earliest Chinese enterprises to begin developing in overseas markets.It has realized global industrialization operations and has made outstanding achievements in "Belt & Road" countries.

As the most technologically representative urban transport projects in Kazakhstan and throughout Central Asia, the Astana automatic unmanned light rail project is China and Kazakhstan 's model project under the "Belt & Road " initiative. At present, Foton Motor has cooperated with the project contractor to provide relevant engineering machinery, heavy duty truck products and support services.

In addition, Foton AUV coach & bus has successfully won a 1,000 unit order of clean energy buses from aclient in Myanmar, making it the largest Southeast Asia bus export contract since China was founded.