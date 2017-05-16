New Frictionless Wi-Fi Solution From Cambium Networks Provide Fast And Affordable Coverage

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced new and comprehensive 802.11ac Wave 2 Access Points (AP), software features, and management capabilities for its cnPilot™ Wi-Fi products. The indoor and outdoor APs now offer high-speed access, including cloud controller capabilities, with an emphasis on making it easier than ever for enterprises and service providers to expand their Wi-Fi solutions with ease.

"Cambium Networks clearly understands the needs of Wi-Fi services offered by enterprises and network operators. cnPilot has an attractive equipment cost and significant savings in license costs," says Daryl Schoolar, Practice Leader at Ovum.

"802.11ac cnPilot indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi solutions are proven in schools, hotels, retail stores, event venues, and public Wi-Fi networks around the world," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "cnPilot provides affordable connectivity that can be rapidly deployed to establish high-speed wireless connectivity anywhere and connect the unconnected in enterprise, industrial, education, hospitality, and retail applications. For enterprise applications of 20 APs or more, an operator can outfit a facility for 50% less than most other quality brands with the cnPilot solution."

"The cnPilot E400 Wi-Fi access point provides high reliability for grocery chains to stream video and revolutionize the shopping experience while increasing revenue," said Chuck Chin, Head of IT, Impax Media.

"We prefer to recommend cnPilot E400 enterprise Wi-Fi indoor modules and E500 enterprise Wi-Fi outdoor modules, with an ePMP™ distribution network, managed by the cnMaestro™ management system," said Bruce McGregor, General Manager, Southern Rework, a major system integrator in Australia. "This package of technology is proven to be reliable and cost effective and is now deployed for business and industrial customers in more than 50 sites on Australia's Eastern Seaboard."

Hardware:

E410 – indoor enterprise 2x2 802.11ac Wave 2 dual band access point

– indoor enterprise 2x2 802.11ac Wave 2 dual band access point E600 – indoor enterprise 4x4 802.11ac Wave 2 dual band access point, with Bluetooth, USB and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports

– indoor enterprise 4x4 802.11ac Wave 2 dual band access point, with Bluetooth, USB and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports E501S – outdoor 802.11ac IP67 enterprise Wi-Fi with a built-in sector antenna

– outdoor 802.11ac IP67 enterprise Wi-Fi with a built-in sector antenna R190 – 802.11n indoor home and small business single band router for ISP-managed home Wi-Fi

Software:

cnMaestro Managed Service Provider (MSP) – simplifies configuration, upgrade and monitoring processes to scale enterprise managed services business for MSPs enabling frictionless operations

autoPilot – enables the AP to function as a controller for cnPilot Wi-Fi networks of up to 32 APs; the adaptive architecture allows graceful migration to cloud or local controller as and when required

Frictionless Wi-Fi

Enterprises and service providers now have a dashboard through the Cambium managed service provider feature to view their Wi-Fi network and can manage data privacy, branding and role-based access to network information. The cnMaestro management system also has APIs to manage events, alarms and formatting reports and integrate CRM systems.

Adaptive Architecture

Cambium's unique adaptive architecture provides three flexible ways to deploy controller-managed networks:

Cloud controller Local controller The new autoPilot autonomous management option

"autoPilot makes the controller deployment easy and affordable," said Vibhu Vivek, Senior Vice President of Products, Cambium Networks. "With autoPilot, the Wi-Fi AP is the controller, supporting 32 APs or 1,000 clients. This solution has no license or recurring fees while still offering investment protection to the Wi-Fi network administrator, with the option to migrate to a cloud or local controller solution when needed."

Proven Solutions

cnPilot Wi-Fi technology provided connectivity for Reboot's InfoGamer event in Europe earlier this year. "Our guests expect to be connected all the time," said Damir Durovic, Reboot CEO. "Cambium Networks knew how the network needs to be built, and they provided support by knowledgeable and experienced people. Installation was simple and quick, and we successfully used multiple frequencies. Onboarding was simple, and our visitors were able to click, join and use the system."

Hotels are able to differentiate by offering superior Wi-Fi with cnPilot. "We currently have multiple cnPilot E400 indoor access points providing in-room Wi-Fi service," said Jose Barrios, Manager, Hotel Aquarios in Baja, Mexico. "E500 outdoor access points provide Wi-Fi service to the pool area and private parking locations. Cambium Networks has provided the perfect solution."

Easyweb Digital connected remote towns in Australia with cnPilot Wi-Fi solutions. "Funds for this important connectivity project were limited," said Daniel Sacchero, Business Manager, Easyweb Digital. "We needed a cost-effective, low-maintenance connectivity solution that could withstand the environmental conditions of the Australian outback. We have just that with Cambium Networks, and the bonus was the rich set of features we did not expect in such a competitively priced platform."

Live Streaming Session

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of trusted wireless solutions that connect the unconnected – People, Places and Things. Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks makes it possible for all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity. The company currently has over six million radios deployed in thousands of demanding networks in more than 150 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

For more information, visit www.cambiumnetworks.com.

