The 5th AGRO Chengdu Welcomes Enterprises from Around the World

Black Sea fleet warships conduct live firing drillsMilitary & Defense May 17, 12:20
Russian mining companies to face new land restoration rulesBusiness & Economy May 17, 12:01
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in PeruMilitary & Defense May 17, 11:55
Russian senator blasts Ukraine’s ban on St. George ribbon as celebrating bigotryRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 11:53
Finland has no immediate plans to join NATO — ambassadorWorld May 17, 11:02
Cosmonaut Viktor Gorbatko dies in MoscowScience & Space May 17, 10:18
Four Russian bombers redeployed to TajikistanMilitary & Defense May 17, 9:04
Sotheby's sells diamond earrings for record $57 millionSociety & Culture May 17, 8:05
UN experts improve Russian economic outlook, note success of import substitution programBusiness & Economy May 17, 7:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
CHENGDU, China, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The 5th edition of the Chengdu International Urban Modern Agricultural Expo (alternatively known as AGRO Chengdu) is set to take place in Chengdu, China from June 30 to July 3, 2017. A complete event for agricultural products and technology held in western China, the Expo aims to stage a professional exchange platform for both domestic and foreign agricultural enterprises to establish their brands, expand market reach and promote cross-border trade cooperation.
Chengdu is an important city in China's Belt and Road initiative and also one that the Chinese Government has heavily invested in. The operation of China-Europe block train railway has become a great artery for Chengdu's economic development and contributes significantly to a higher level of international cooperation, with its impact extending to the agricultural sector.
Every year, agricultural institutions, business associations, and enterprise representatives from more than 10 countries and regions convene at AGRO Chengdu to trade and exchange. Mr. Amir Laty, The Consul General of Israel in Chengdu, after attending the 4thAGRO Chengdu, provided very positive feedback on the show and considered Chengdu as having a great potential for cooperation with many countries with Israel being one of them.
This year, the 5thAGRO Chengdu will cover an exhibition floor of 55,000m2 with 1,300 exhibitors demonstrating agricultural products and technology covering the entire agricultural supply chain -- from modern agricultural technologies, special agricultural products, materials used for agriculture, agricultural machineries, agricultural products cold chain logistics and packaging, to modern agricultural comprehensive service and others. It is worth mentioning that the Expo has also added a cooperation pavilion dedicated to the "Belt and Road" initiative, which focuses on displaying agricultural products, technological equipment and cooperation projects brought by various countries and cities participating in the grand Initiative.
Enterprises from 11 countries including Russia, Israel, France, Malaysia, Australia, Spain, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, and Nepal have confirmed that they will attend the exhibition, and participation of more countries can be expected. The 5thAGRO Chengdu would like to welcome all industrial organizations, business associations and corporations to attend the exhibition to jointly explore development prospect in western China. For interested parties, please contact Miss Zhao at Chengdu New East Exhibition Co.,Ltd. (organizer of the Expo), at +86-028 86280019/ +86-18215577029 or email 261032945@qq.com.
Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512309/AGRO_CHENGDU_2016.jpg
CONTACT: Miss Zhao at +86-028 86280019/ +86-18215577029 or email: 261032945@qq.com.