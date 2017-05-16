Midea to Launch Commercial Food Service Equipment at 2017 NRA Show in Chicago

During the four-day event, the company, located at booth #8627, will exhibit a new line of commercial cooking products that feature its state-of-the-art technologies and design, which will be launched in the US under the Midea Brand for the first time.

"Why not a Midea-branded product?" said Gino Iacovella, Director of Business Development for Midea America's Division of Midea's Kitchen Appliances. "Our company has been making products as an OEM Manufacturer for many years for some of the top brands in the US Marketplace. Now it's time for us to stand on our own and grow our brand."

New products will include light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial microwaves in the 1,000- to 2,100-watt range, with cavity sizes from 0.6cuft (17 liters) to 1.2cuft (34 liters). All with stainless steel construction, the line will include dial and USB programmable models and even some with dials and LED displays.

Mideas' advantages in developing innovative products, improving efficiency and expanding the scale of its global operations has helped the company to succeed in international markets.

"Midea plans to introduce many new categories to the marketplace over the next few years," said Iacovella. "Commercial microwaves are just the start of the new categories that Midea will launch in the US. Midea is a leader in not only cooking equipment, but also a worldwide leader in dishwashers, air conditioning, and refrigeration."

"The NRA Show is the world's leading trade show for restaurateurs, presenting product innovations, a trade platform and a meeting place for global manufacturers and restaurants. It is a great opportunity to present our latest technologies and products," said Danielle Boils, Branding & Marketing director, Overseas Sales & Marketing Department of Midea's Kitchen Appliances Division. "Midea's exhibitions at the NRA Show will be very fruitful; the platform will also provide us new perspectives on the industry."

About Midea Kitchen Appliance Division

Midea Kitchen Appliance Division is affiliated to Midea Group, one of the largest household appliance manufacturers in China. Founded in 1968, Midea is one of the world's largest kitchen appliance suppliers with annual sales revenue exceeding $23 billion, the world's No.1 major appliances manufacturer according reported by Eurmomitor[i] and is the world's No. 1 microwave oven and No. 3 dishwasher manufacturer. It operates three production bases and two R&D centers in China in addition to a production base in Belarus and R&D centers in Bologna, Italy, Silicon Valley, California, Louisville, Kentucky, Germany and Japan.

[i] Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 17ed, per Major Appliance category definition, producer volume in units, 2016 data.

Contact: Gino Iacovella, Gino.Iacovella@midea.com, C: +1-201-220-2171