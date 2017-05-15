Back to Main page
Sompo Guide Tokyo Offers Safe and Spiritually Rich Journey in Tokyo

May 15, 9:00 UTC+3
TOKYO, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/. SHOEISHA Co., Ltd. (http://www.shoeisha.co.jp/about) will start selling the guidebook Sompo Guide Tokyo for foreigners visiting Japan from the U.S. and European countries on June 1, 2017.

Photo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/opn/release/201704120871/?images

The guidebook, which has received full support from the Sompo Holdings Group (http://www.sompo-hd.com/en/company/), which provides property insurance, life insurance and other services related to finance both in Japan and overseas, is a unique Tokyo guidebook that allows first-time visitors as well as repeat visitors to enjoy a safe and spiritually rich journey by providing deeper knowledge of Japan.

In addition to introducing sightseeing spots such as Shinjuku, Ginza, Akihabara and Shibuya, the guidebook features many popular restaurants that Japanese people love to go to as well. On the restaurant introduction page, information such as availability of foreign staff, English guidance, Wi-Fi, whether credit cards are accepted, foreign-language homepages and tax-free availability is featured using information icons.

Besides the traditional Japanese temples and shrines common in guide books for other districts, you can also find information on spots where you can experience subculture represented by animation and "kawaii" culture as well as the introduction of many places recommended by famous Japanese artists. The guidebook is full of information that will satisfy even repeat visitors to Tokyo who have gotten tired of typical tourist spots.

In addition, the guidebook offers plenty of commentary on Japanese customs, such as manners in public areas as well as proper ways to eat and use the restroom. So its content allows those who visit Japan for the first time to realize a safe and secure journey.

Eliminate travel anxiety and fully enjoy a unique Japan experience. The guidebook can be purchased from amazon.com and at major bookstores in each country.

Product Details:
Softcover Book: 208 pages
Language: English
ISBN-13: 978-4798148083
Price: 1,200yen (tax excluded)
Official website: http://www.guidebooktokyo.com/

About SHOEISHA Co., Ltd.
SHOEISHA provides high-quality content as its core competence and develops its activities centered on the latest technologies based on the four themes of education, personal computing, design, and business & culture. It also offers optimal customized content for various media, including paper media such as books and magazines as well as e-books, e-learning, web magazines, software, events, seminars, correspondence education, etc.

CONTACT: Takanori Taoka, Masakazu Nakamura, Customer Support Div., SHOEISHA Co., Ltd., Tel: +81-3-5362-3842, E-mail: 

