Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Water Rhyme Jiangsu - Holistic Tourism International Photography Competition Launched

Press Releases
May 12, 9:00 UTC+3

Masters at Home and Abroad Attending Water Rhyme Jiangsu and Presenting Holistic Tourism via Photography

Share
1 pages in this article

YANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On May 4, 2017, the press conference of "Water Rhyme Jiangsu - Holistic Tourism International Photography Competition" was held at Yangzhou, Jiangsu. The Competition relies on Xinhua News Information Center's authoritative all-media platform and professional communication team, and its subordinated paper media, palm media, outdoor large screen and other platforms will focus on the Competition in the whole course, so as to achieve the "phenomenon-level communication" of Jiangsu tourism image.

This Competition has four focuses. First, international perspective. The Competition will collect photographic works all over the world. Second, holistic tourism. The Competition will collect globally photography works on Jiangsu regional tourism scenery, folk culture, customs, specialties, tourism festivals and so on. Third, multiple perspectives. The Competition consists of three major groups, i.e. camera, mobile phone, and UAV. Fourth, going deep into scenic spots. The tours on scenic spots in 13 prefectural and municipal cities in Jiangsu attended by Chinese and foreign photographers have been launched in mid-April.

The Competition will invite strong lineup of judges, and a number of experts in photography, including Benjamin Brink, Senior Picture Editor of the Oregonian; Carlos Spottorno, a Spanish photographer; Zhu Xianmin, Adviser of China Photographers Association; Wang Dajun, Vice Chairman of Jiangsu Association of Photographers; ShenYao, Chairman of Jiangsu Association of Photographers, etc. will serve as judges of the Competition. The Competition will last from May to September 2017, and you can keep an eye on the Competition via the official website (www.shuiyunjiangsu.com) or the official Wechat (Water Charm Jiangsu Holistic Tourism). Award-winning works will be exhibited over the world, and may be displayed on the large screen of New York Times Square and Xinhua News Agency Paris Galley.

For more information, please visit www.shuiyunjiangsu.com or send email to wonderful_js@163.com

Ms. Cui. Tel/Fax: 86 10 63075245.

 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirms US spy jet intercepted over Black Sea
2
TASS photographer calls on US journalists to preserve dignity
3
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
4
Participants in Arctic Council ministerial meeting adopt Fairbanks Declaration
5
Russia developing new light helicopter in cooperation with Europe
6
Putin and Erdogan agree to lift restrictions on Russian grain supplies to Turkey
7
Russian scientists reveal betrayal or friendship could depend on fleeting glance
TOP STORIES
Реклама