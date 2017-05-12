2017 UNCA Awards For Best Journalistic Coverage Of The United Nations And U.N. Agencies

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510968/United_Nations_Correspondents_Association_Logo.jpg

The prizes amount to over $60,000 to be distributed among the prize categories and winners.

Deadline for submissions is September 1, 2017

The awards are open to all journalists anywhere in the world. The Awards are:

1. The Elizabeth Neuffer Memorial Prize, sponsored by the Alexander Bodini Foundation, for written media (including online media). The prize is for print and online coverage of the U.N. and U.N. agencies, named in honor of Elizabeth Neuffer, The Boston Globe bureau chief at the U.N., who died while on an assignment in Baghdad in 2003.

2. The Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize for broadcast (TV & Radio) media. The prize is for broadcast coverage of the U.N. and U.N. agencies, named in honor of Ricardo Ortega, formerly the New York correspondent for Antena 3 TV of Spain, who died while on an assignment in Haiti in 2004.

3. The Prince Albert II of Monaco and UNCA Global Prize for Climate Change. The prize is for print (including online media) and broadcast media (TV & Radio) for coverage of climate change, biodiversity, and water.

4. The United Nations Foundation Prize. The prize is for print (including online media) and broadcast media (TV & Radio) for coverage of humanitarian and development aspects of the U.N. and U.N. agencies.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR APPLICANTS:

Coverage of the U.N. and U.N. agencies is specified in each category; the committee welcomes coverage of all issues particularly on the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, peacekeeping operations and nonproliferation, including the elimination of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

Work in print, broadcast (TV & Radio) and online coverage must be published between September 2016 and August 2017.

The judges will look for entries with impact, insight and originality, and will consider the courage and investigative and reporting skills of the journalists. Entries from the developing world media are particularly welcome.

Entries can be submitted in any of the official U.N. languages (English, French, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, and Russian).

A written transcript in English or French will facilitate the judging process.

Each candidate can submit to no more than two (2) prize categories, with a maximum of three (3) stories in each. Joint entries are accepted.

Electronic files and web links uploaded to the online Entry Form are required.

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY:

Entries are submitted online by completing the UNCA Awards Entry Form.

On the first page, please complete your personal information and bio and upload your photo, then proceed to submit your work electronically by including web links and or/uploading files directly to the Entry Form.

** Electronic entries are mandatory **

All entries must be received by September 1st, 2017

For Questions regarding UNCA Awards & entries please contact:

The UNCA Office, 1-212-963-7137.

Or send an email to uncaawards@unca.com

CLICK ON THE ENTRY FORM BELOW TO GET STARTED:

ENTRY FORM

http://unca.com/unca-awards-call-for-submissions-form/

UNCA Awards Committee : Sherwin Bryce-Pease (UNCA President), Carole Landry (UNCA Treasurer), Giampaolo Pioli, Linda Fasulo, J. Tuyet Nguyen, Michelle Nichols, Valeria Robecco, Richard Roth.