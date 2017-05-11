Web of Science partners with Digital Measures

Over a century of expansive coverage of the world's most impactful research has brought the Web of Science cited references to over 1 billion, and still counting. This volume of references can be difficult for academic administrators to manage.

"We've made it a top priority to make data entry easier for our Activity Insight clients," said Matt Bartel, CEO and Founder, Digital Measures. "Enabling faculty to integrate automatically with Web of Science, one of the largest and most respected citation databases, is evidence of our commitment to drive efficiency and save our clients considerable time. Faculty members are doing remarkable work, and this is a critical step in helping them share the stories of their accomplishments."

With this partnership, current Web of Science subscribers have access to this full list of integrated content:

Arts & Humanities Citation Index

Science Citation Index Expanded

Social Sciences Citation Index

Book Citation Index

Emerging Sources Citation Index

Conference Proceedings Citation Index – Science/Social Sciences and Humanities Edition

InCites

"This partnership allows us to continue expanding into the addressable footprint of research workflow tools so existing and future customers can maximize their use of Web of Science content," said Emmanuel Thiveaud, Head of Research Analytics at Clarivate. "We're excited to continue forging valuable partnerships that enable mutual customers to effectively and efficiently meet their faculty management and assessment needs with trusted data and indicators."

To find out more about how to directly import content and analytics from the Web of Science into Activity Insight, please contact either Jim Samuel at Clarivate or Stacy Becker at Digital Measures.

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate™ Analytics accelerates the pace of innovation by providing trusted insights and analytics to customers around the world, enabling them to discover, protect and commercialize new ideas faster. Formerly the Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters, we own and operate a collection of leading subscription-based businesses focused on scientific and academic research, patent analytics and regulatory standards, pharmaceutical and biotech intelligence, trademark protection, domain brand protection and intellectual property management. Clarivate™ Analytics is now an independent company with over 4,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries and owns well‐known brands that include Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Thomson Innovation™, Derwent World Patents Index™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor® and Techstreet™, among others. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Digital Measures

Digital Measures focuses exclusively on web-based data management, reporting and workflow for universities. More than 250,000 faculty members at 60% of the largest universities in the United States and universities in more than 15 countries trust Activity Insight™ its market-leading faculty activity reporting solution. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company was founded in 1999. Learn more at digitalmeasures.com.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20170109/455613LOGO

CONTACT: Media Contact: Heidi Siegel, Clarivate Analytics, Director, External Relations, +1 215 823 5646 (o), +1 215 356 4504 (m), heidi.siegel@clarivate.com