KERUI PETROLEUM Presents Its New Ecosystem for the Oil & Gas Industry at Houston OTC 2017

At the exhibition, KERUI PETROLEUM displayed its mudline suspension systems, multistage fracturing systems and FalconView brand wellheads, products on big demand in North America. During the conference, interested buyers had the opportunity to better understand KERUI's products and services through VR interactive technology installed at the booth. The design and manufacture of the WEFIC® (MSW-I) mudline suspension system comply with API 6A, 17D and NACE standards, and can be used in water depths up to 150 meters (450 feet) and a pressure up to 15,000psi. The airtight multi-purpose system can be safe and left unattended for periods of time, providing buyers with an optimum price-quality ratio solution for maritime oil and gas exploration and drilling equipment.

KERUI PETROLEUM has successfully integrated international oil and gas resources. The new build-out is an interconnected ecosystem for the oil and gas industry covering products, technology, services, human resources and finances.

The ecosystem leverages the benefits of interactivity offered by the Internet at every step in the production chain and creates a cross-border e-business platform for the oil equipment industry. ERUI International and the Victor International Institute of Petroleum Training (VIPT), both part of KERUI PETROLEUM, have joint efforts and have reset the scheme to optimize the global oil equipment sector establishing an industry-wide human resources service platform and a think tank specialized in engineering and technology.

The ecosystem applies Big Data and cloud technology to oil and gas engineering technologies to build an online trading platform for dormant assets across the sector. It offers a professional one-stop service where idle capacity can be identified and put to use through a transaction with an interested party or the asset can be outright traded with the party. The platform also includes a financial component identifying access to financial resources and a mechanism for contacting resources' holders in order to meet investment and financing needs.

KERUI PETROLEUM established operations in the United States in 2011, and later in Canada and Mexico, creating a network covering all markets across North America. At the same time, the company set up two companies in the US, Falconview Energy Products LLC and Escalate Oil Tools LLC, to develop and manufacture wellhead and downhole tools and equipment. These two companies meet the demands of buyers in the North American market and supply them with products that comply with American standards as well as provide a sustainable level of quality service and fast delivery due to having a local presence.

With the new ecosystem for the oil, gas and energy industry in place, KERUI PETROLEUM and its partners work together and respond in a timely manner to new developments occurring across the sector and achieve a win-win relationship. KERUI PETROLEUM welcomes any firm with a presence in the oil and gas sector who would like to join the new ecosystem for the energy industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510159/Potential_customers_seek_cooperation.jpg