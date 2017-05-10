Roscongress, Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce sign cooperation agreement

The Roscongress Foundation and Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce (SRCIC) have signed a cooperation agreement. The document was signed by Roscongress Foundation Director Alexander Stuglev and SRCIC Executive Chairman and Founder Jean-Guy Carrier.

The agreement focuses on the two organizations interacting in establishing effective communication methods between the professional and business communities of the Russian Federation and other countries that are part of the initiative to build the Silk Road project – a transport route between the East and West.

Roscongress Foundation Director Alexander Stuglev noted that an agreement had been reached to provide mutual advisory, information, and expert support, jointly organize specialized sessions, and also exchange delegations as part of the events held by the companies – the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Eastern Economic Forum, and International Arctic Forum in Russia as well as the International Investment Summit of Silk Road Countries in China.

SRCIC Chairman and Founder Lu Jianzhong said: “Cooperation between the two organizations is an important step in establishing the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative. Jointly with the Roscongress Foundation and 63 national chambers of commerce that are part of the SRCIC, we will strengthen our ties, support practical cooperation, promote a cultural exchange, and contribute to prosperity both in the Silk Road region and throughout the world”.

About the companies

The Roscongress Foundation is a major operator of convention and exhibition events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 to develop Russia’s economic potential and strengthen the country’s image by organizing congresses and exhibitions with an economic and social focus. The Foundation develops the substantive content for these events, and provides companies with advice, information, and expert guidance, as well as offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agenda.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects. www.roscongress.org

Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce (SRCIC)

The Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce was established in 2015. It was formed by the national chambers of commerce and business associations of Silk Road countries and is the first non-profit non-governmental international business federation to be named in honour of the Silk Road. Today, the SRCIC includes 63 national chambers of commerce from more than 45 countries and thousands of enterprises that are forming a community united by joint interests, joint responsibility, and a joint future.

Combining a wide range of resources from around the world, the SRCIC has created a reserve of projects and capital that provides the business communities of different countries with a communication platform and opportunities for the transfer of information, project coordination, cultural exchange, and innovative development. The SRCIC has become an important driving force for the formation of the One Belt, One Road initiative, the development of global trade and investment, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.

Additional information for the media:

SRCIC Press Service Roscongress Foundation Press Service

Tel.: +86 18792717881 Tel.: +7 (812) 406 7709

Еmail: vwang@srcic.com Email: media@roscongress.org