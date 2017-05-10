121st Canton Fair Concludes with 6,9 percent Growth of Turnover

The 121st Canton Fair also saw steady growth in number of buyers. Total number of international purchasers and participants amounted to 196 490, increasing 5,87 percent from the 119th Canton Fair in 2016.

The number of buyers from the Americas increased the most, 9,6 percent year-on-year, while the number of buyers from Japan, America, Canada and Australia jumped 12,57 percent, 5,84 percent, 4,53 percent and 6,75 percent year-on-year respectively. 88574 of buyers from the countries and regions in the Belt and Road Initiative attended with a year-on-year increase of 8,55 percent.

Xu Bing, spokesperson for Canton Fair and Deputy Director of the China Foreign Trade Centre said: "The Canton Fair is devoted to providing comprehensive exhibition platform and services for global exhibitors and buyers. Around 1119 international chain enterprises took part in this year's Fair.109 of the top 250 retail companies newly announced in 2017 joined the 121st Canton Fair, including Walmart, Walgreen, Carrefour, Aldi, Tesco and Amazon."

The Fair evolves: exhibitors invest more in design and R&D

This year's Fair was mainly focused on promoting foreign trade and supporting supply-side structural reforms. Numerous exhibitors such as Haier, Midea, TCL and Galanz have been investing heavily in product design and R&D to foster competitive advantages in technology, quality and service, and to expand their business to the higher end of the value chain.

"Canton Fair is not only a platform for international trading, we are also leveraging six decades' knowledge of international market to help exhibitors produce products that appeal to more international buyers in several ways," added Xu Bing.

The 122nd Canton Fair will open on October 15, 2017, providing another outstanding exhibition platform and superior support services for all attendees.

About Canton Fair

Since 1957, China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, has been held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and autumn.

For more information, visit: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510203/Canton_Fair.jpg